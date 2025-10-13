Trump, Netanyahu meet in Knesset: 'The war is over'| Watch live

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Israel on Monday for a whirlwind visit scheduled to last less than four hours, immediately following the return of live Israeli hostages from captivity in Gaza . Before landing, the presidential plane was filmed passing over Tel Aviv's Hostages Square. Ynet is broadcasting his visit and speech to the Knesset live:

Trump at the Knesset

Before entering the Knesset plenum to deliver his address, Trump signed the Knesset guestbook. "This is my great honor - A great and beautiful day. A new beginning." He told reporters that he believes Hamas will comply with the plan to disarm, and asserted that "the war is over."

At the Knesset, Trump held a working meeting Netanyahu, attended by his advisor Steve Witkoff, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Mossad head Dedi Barnea. During the meeting, Netanyahu spoke by phone with Egyptian President Abdel Fatteh el-Sissi, in part to determine if Netanyahu will join Trump at the peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh.

US President Donald Trump and PRime MInister Benjamin Netanyahu meet at the Knesset





Trump signs Knesset guest book





Peace president hats in the gallery of the Knesset plenum





US President Trump and PM Netanyahu in the Knesset





Upon landing at Ben Gurion Airport, Trump asked his entourage to arrange a visit for him to one of the hospitals where the released hostages are being treated. According to sources who were there, Trump was heard to say explicitly: "I want to go to a hospital." At this stage, it is unclear whether the request will be granted, but Israel is preparing for the possibility that a visit to Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital, if it takes place, will significantly delay the schedules and Trump's expected participation in the summit in Sharm el-Sheikh. Sheba has been informed in recent days about the possibility that Trump will visit the hospital, but said that no official announcement has yet been received. However, they are preparing for this possibility.

Air Force One at Ben Gurion Airport





Trump leaves Air Force One at the airport





President Donald Trump is greeted by Prime MInister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara

Trump was greeted at the airport by President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal, Prime MInister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee. Among those receiving him were US envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka. The Prime Minister will meet with Trump in his office in the Knesset, after which they will meet with families of the hostages. Trump will enter the Knesset plenary accompanied by trumpet blasts. Netanyahu, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and Opposition Leader Yair Lapid will also speak at the special session.

In a post on social media, Herzog welcomed Trump: "Welcome to Israel, @POTUS @realDonaldTrump! The Israeli people welcome you with so much love and so much gratitude! Thank you for all you have done to bring our hostages home! Thank you for your commitment to building a better future of peace in our region! God bless Israel! God bless America!"

A sign thanking President Trump seen from Air Force One as it flew over Tel Aviv upon arrival. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7o5zHwcc95 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 13, 2025

After the brief visit to Israel, Trump will fly to Egypt to participate in a peace summit, where Arab and European leaders will discuss the Gaza Strip on the 'day after.' Israel was not invited to the event, where a symbolic signing of an agreement to end the war will take place.