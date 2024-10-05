Hezbollah rocket hits Karmiel home, no injuries reported

A Hezbollah rocket on Saturday fell in Karmiel, located in northern Israel, following a barrage aimed at the country from Lebanon. No injuries were reported in the incident, however, the rocket hit a local building causing significant damage to it and the surrounding area.
Karmiel Mayor Moshe Koninsky called on the city’s residents to strictly adhere to the IDF Home Front Command wartime guidelines shortly after the hit was reported. “We find ourselves after several barrages aimed at the city. Most have been intercepted, but a direct hit was seen at one home. I ask again, enter your safe rooms as soon as you hear alert sirens sounding.”
The Lebanese Iran-backed terrorist group intensified its launches against Israeli cities as far as Haifa Bay following IDF strikes across Lebanon aiming to weaken its firing capabilities and targets its operatives.
IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Friday that the IDF eliminated about 250 Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon in the last four days. During the operation, more than 2,000 military targets were attacked, including terrorist infrastructure, military complexes, warehouses, weapon caches and launch pads.
According to the IDF, among the killed terrorists were five battalion commanders, ten company commanders and six platoon commanders. It was also reported the forces eliminated terrorists who were entrenched in buildings close to the border.
