IDF tightens restrictions in central Israel after eliminating Hezbollah leader

The IDF announced changes to safety guidelines on Saturday, following the IDF's strike on Hezbollah's central headquarters and the subsequent confirmation of the death of Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah.
IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said that the Home Front Command has prohibited gatherings of more than 1,000 people across central Israel. Additionally, soccer matches in northern and central Israel will be held without spectators.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi warned that Israel faces several challenging days ahead in the wake of Nasrallah's death, confirmed after an Israeli airstrike targeted Hezbollah’s underground command bunker in Beirut’s Dahieh district on Friday.
"IDF forces are at peak preparedness on all fronts," Halevi said. "Nasrallah indiscriminately targeted Israeli civilians and aimed to see the war end with Israel's destruction. We will ensure that does not happen. We killed him and will continue to strengthen our defenses."
The IDF continues to target Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon, including launchers aimed at Israeli territory, weapons storage facilities and other terrorist installations. The military emphasized its commitment to degrading Hezbollah’s capabilities.
Nasrallah, who led Hezbollah for 32 years, was reportedly killed alongside senior operatives in the airstrike. The IDF described him as the central decision-maker responsible for orchestrating global terrorist attacks that resulted in civilian casualties of various nationalities. "The IDF will continue to act against anyone who engages in terrorism against the State of Israel and its people," the military said.