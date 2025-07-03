IDF attacks Iranian Quds Force terrorist near Beirut | Watch footage from air strike

The IDF on Thursday afternoon struck from the air and eliminated a terrorist responsible for smuggling weapons and advancing terror attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops. According to the IDF, the terrorist was operating on behalf of the Iranian Quds Force, in the area of the village of Sîl near Beirut in Lebanon.

Attack on vehicle of Quds Force terrorists near Beirut

The Quds Force serves as the operational arm of the Revolutionary Guards outside Iran, and is responsible, among other things, for establishing and maintaining Iranian affiliates throughout the Middle East and beyond. Over the years, it has supported Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, and Iranian militias in Syria and Iraq, which together have become a ring of fire surrounding Israel.

After i t was reported that the force's commander, Esmail Qaani, was killed in the opening blow of Operation Rising Lion he was seen at the "victory" celebrations held in Tehran's Revolution Square after the ceasefire was reached. Qaani, 62, was appointed commander of the Quds Force in 2020 after its legendary commander, Qasem Soleimani, was killed in an airstrike carried out by the U.S. on the orders of Donald Trump at Baghdad airport.

Car carrying the terrorist who was attacked

Meanwhile, the Mossad Farsi account on the social network X wrote in a new post today that active Revolutionary Guard operatives and officers, fed up with the Iranian regime, are reaching out to to the site, said to be affiliated with Israel's spy agency.

"We expected this, but not to this extent," i the post said. "Hundreds of active IRGC soldiers and officers, fed up with this regime, are reaching out to us. We promise to contact you, please be patient. P.S.: Anyone who still hasn’t received this month’s salary from the regime will be prioritized for a response."

Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani, thought to be dead in Israeli air strike, seen celebrating in Iran after the end of the war

Earlier this week, the account posted another unusual statement, which read: "Qaani is not our spy." The post followed one by a user identifying himself as Qaani, although it is unclear whether it is him. The same account wrote in Persian: "I will never stop fighting for Iran and for the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei. The Zionist cowards are spreading lies about me. I am not an Mossad agent. I am the nightmare of the Mossad agents!"

The Mossad did not deny a connection to the X account, which appears to be semi-official. The account was opened last month and already has more than 3,000 followers.