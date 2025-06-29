'Out of control,'Trump says of prosecuters in Netanyahu corruption trial

U.S. President Donald Trump once again came out against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial, equating the legal proceedings to his own, calling it a witch hunt.
He first called for the trial to be dismissed or Netanyahu to be pardoned last week eccoing the prime minister's belittling of the charges brought against him in three counts of corruption.
"How is it possible that the Prime Minister of Israel can be forced to sit in a Courtroom all day long, over NOTHING (Cigars, Bugs Bunny Doll, etc.). It is a POLITICAL WITCH HUNT, very similar to the Witch Hunt that I was forced to endure. This travesty of “Justice” will interfere with both Iran and Hamas negotiations," trump wrote in a long post on his Truth Social platform.
The president added a veiled threat to prosecutors.
"In other words, it is INSANITY doing what the out-of-control prosecutors are doing to Bibi Netanyahu. The United States of America spends Billions of Dollar a year, far more than on any other Nation, protecting and supporting Israel. We are not going to stand for this. We just had a Great Victory with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu at the helm — And this greatly tarnishes our Victory. LET BIBI GO, HE’S GOT A BIG JOB TO DO!"
Since he announced the ceasefire in the fighting between Israel and Iran last week, the president has appeared impatient with the prolonged war in Gaza. His intent was to end the war, return the remaining hostages held by Hamas since the October 7 massacre and then move toward a regional deal that would include normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia and expanding the 2020 Abraham Accords to include more Middle East and Muslim countries.