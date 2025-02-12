Israel-Lebanon cese-fire to be extended past month of Ramadan, report

Israel and Lebanon agreed to extend the cease-fire agreement signed to end the fighting with Hezbollah, until after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at the end of March, Saudi Arabian al-Hadath channel reported on Wednesday. A Lebanese official denied the report.

According to the channel, Israel will maitain troops presence in certain areas, mostly in the eastern sector. Sources told the channel that Hezbollah-allie Lebanon's parliamentary speaker Nabih Berry agreed to the entention and Israel agreed to leave South Lebanon gradully in the coming days but did not agree to end targeted strikes against Hezbollah terrorists.

Earlier, Lebanese media outlets said Israel wanted to hold on to five strategic points on Lebanese territory until the end of the month.

Locals in southern Lebanon return to the destruction





Al-Awida, Al-Hamamas, Al-Aziah, Al-Labuna, and Jabal Balat offer strategic control over the region. According to The Independent in Arabic, holding these positions would enable the IDF to monitor movements and cut off critical roads connecting Lebanese border towns. The reports expresses concern that the ceasefire extension might allow Israel to bolster its hold on these key security points.

Reuters quoted a Lebanese source and a foreign diplomat on Wednesday who said the IDF has formally requested permission to remain at the five sites. Lebanese broadcaster LBCI reported this request was submitted to the oversight committee overseeing the ceasefire and Resolution 1701. LBCI further said Lebanon rejected the request, while Al Jazeera quoted President Joseph Aoun demanding, “Israel must complete its withdrawal from Lebanon by the deadline of February 18.”

2 View gallery IDF in southern Lebanon ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Lebanese channel Al-Jadeed later reported that Lebanon not only rejects the request to extend the ceasefire in these areas but is also calling for the deployment of international forces—or a combined operation by the Lebanese Army and the oversight committee—at the five points along the border where IDF seeks to remain.

Military expert Akram Sarawi, speaking to The Independent in Arabic, described the five locations as commanding vistas over vast areas of Lebanon, effectively serving as military command posts. He argued that Israel’s persistence in these areas is driven by broader political objectives, linking its presence with a push to disarm Hezbollah north of the Litani River. Sarawi noted these hills are seen as forming a strategic defense line for Israeli communities, further justifying, in Israel’s view, continued control to secure their citizens.

Another source suggested Israel’s aim is to prevent residents from returning to the southern border, fearing that repopulation could provide a foundation for Hezbollah support.

Oversight committee meeting delayed

The Hezbollah-affiliated newspaper Al-Akhbar reported that the oversight committee meeting on the ceasefire agreement—originally scheduled to be held tomorrow in Ras al-Naqoura—has been postponed until Friday. The delay is intended to allow for further consultations regarding the future of the ceasefire. The meeting is expected to deal with a proposal to deploy international forces at the five key points, with one French proposal suggesting a mission led by French troops. However, Lebanon maintains no adjustments can be made to UNIFIL’s mandate without the agreement of both the Lebanese Army and international forces on the deployment mechanism.

2 View gallery Lebanese President Joseph Aoun ( Photo: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir )

Sources further explained that introducing American or French military personnel along the Lebanese border would serve Israel’s interests. They added that the oversight committee appears to be leveraging this issue to pressure Lebanon into accepting Israel’s operational demands in return for international support for the country’s reconstruction efforts.

U.S. envoy’s upcoming visit

These discussions occur as Lebanese reports indicate an imminent visit by Morgan Ortagus, the U.S. Deputy Special Envoy to the Middle East . Lebanon is still reeling from her pointed remarks during a previous visit. According to the Lebanese newspaper Al-Joumhouria, Ortagus is expected to visit again before the weekend, with the goal of ensuring Israel’s withdrawal from South Lebanon by February 18.

Persisting border disputes

Even before the recent Israeli ground operation, Lebanon has long disputed Israel’s control of points along the “Blue Line.” Lebanon contends that Israel occupies 13 points along the border —areas it sees as rightfully Lebanese. Stretched from Ras al-Naqoura eastward, these points have been a recurring subject in discussions aimed at reaching a lasting border agreement.