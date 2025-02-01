The returning hostages: Yarden alone, Ofer’s fight for his life and Keith finally home

Yarden Bibas is returning home on Saturday without his wife, Shiri, and their two young sons, Kfir and Ariel, who remain captive in Gaza. On Thursday, Israel demanded that Hamas disclose their fate after the terror group claimed early in the war that they had been killed, though it provided no proof.

They were supposed to be released in the earlier hostage exchanges, before the IDF lookouts , but when that did not happen, concerns for their fate grew.

7 View gallery Yarden Bibas, Ofer Calderon, Keith Siegal

"Our Yarden is supposed to return tomorrow, and we are all so excited," his family said in a statement on Friday. "But Shiri and the kids have not come back. Our feelings are mixed, and we have complex days ahead of us," they added, calling on the public to "please respect Yarden's privacy and that of the family" in the coming days.

Last Saturday, the IDF said that there was grave concern for the lives of Shiri and the two boys, who became symbols of Hamas atrocities when their abduction was filmed and spread worldwide by the terrorists in social media posts.

7 View gallery Yarden Bibas during his release ( Photo: Eyad Baba / AFP )

7 View gallery Ofer Calderon during his release ( Photo: Abdel Kareem / AP )

Yarden’s abduction was also filmed, showing him being brutally beaten, blood streaming from head wounds as he was dragged into Gaza. In a video later released by Hamas as part of its psychological terror campaign, he spoke about his wife and children, who had been abducted separately. He was clearly reading from a dictated script. He turned 35 while in captivity.

His sister, Ofri Bibas-Levi, said at the time that she did not know if Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir were alive or where they were being held. "Dodjy," she said, using her affectionate nickname for her brother, "we all love you very much. We miss you and can only hope that you are freed and returned to us."

7 View gallery The Bibas family ( Photo: Courtesy )

She expressed hope that he would one day reunite with his wife and children to celebrate his next birthday, "and before that, be here with us, have air to breathe, freedom, daylight – all those basic things that should be so obvious. If only he could have that," she said.

"Thank God, what a perfect morning," Ofer Calderon's daughter, Sahar, posted upon learning that her father would be returning home on Saturday. She and her brother, Erez, were also taken hostage and released after 52 days in captivity. Now, 432 days later, she and her father will finally reunite.

"The last words Ofer said to his children were for them to fight for his release," his cousin Eyal told Ynet. "He said he did not want to die in the tunnels." Eyal said the family learned from freed hostages that Ofer had helped others stay hopeful. "Just days after Sahar and Erez were released, Shani Goren was brought to the tunnels where Ofer was being held. He seemed optimistic and told her he would prepare food for her with whatever ingredients were available. He was sure he would be out within days."

7 View gallery Sahar Calderon fighting for the release of her father and the rest of the hostages ( Photo: Poliana Pitmer )

Ofer and his two children were abducted from their home during the Hamas massacre.

"We thank President Trump for ensuring the deal and call on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli delegation not to delay the next phase of the agreement for even a minute and to ensure all the hostages—both the living and the dead—are returned," Ofer's family said.

Keith Siegel was abducted from his home with his wife, Aviva, during the massacre. Before she was released in 2023, Hamas filmed the couple. Aviva said Keith told her not to cry so that the children would see how strong they both were.

However, in a later Hamas propaganda video, Keith appeared alongside fellow hostage Omri Miran, visibly crying. His daughter, Shira, said that was his way of signaling to the family that he was struggling and needed them to get him out.

7 View gallery Ofer and Erez Calderon ( Photo: Courtesy )

Shira posted a video of herself hugging her mother when she learned of his release. "Daddy is on the list. He is coming," she said.

Keith immigrated to Israel from the United States at 21 and worked as an occupational therapist. His six-year-old grandson sent him a message: "I love you and am waiting for you to come back."

Keith’s mother passed away last December while he was still in captivity.

"When I landed at the hospital and met our sweet children, I could not believe I was there without you," Aviva wrote in a message to her husband. "I was in shock for weeks before I could even understand that we had been torn apart and I was here without you."

7 View gallery Aviva Siegal holds a hostage poster of her husband Keith in her fight for his release ( Photo: Ofir Tal )

Aviva recalled the small room in Gaza where she was told she had to leave him behind. "I looked at you and saw the fear in your eyes, and you couldn’t say a word. I looked at you and said I would be strong for you, and I asked you to be strong for me. I swore to you, Keith, that this is all I think about every day and every night."

"I stay strong for you so that you can survive and stay strong for me, for the kids, and for the grandkids. I hope you can survive there. I remember the tunnel we were taken into and left alone. Do you remember how hard it was to breathe? I remember looking at you, barely able to speak, and you said you couldn’t breathe," she wrote.