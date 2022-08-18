Palestinian dies in clashes with Israeli forces at Nablus shrine, medics say

A Palestinian died during clashes with Israeli security forces at a shrine in the West Bank city of Nablus known as Joseph's Tomb, Palestinian medics said on Thursday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

During the clashes, an armed Palestinian fired at the soldiers, who secured some 600 worshippers at the grave site and was shot by the IDF.

2 View gallery Joseph's Tomb ( Photo: Elisha Ben Kimon )

According to the Red Crescent, 30 other Palestinians were wounded, three in critical condition. Palestinian medics identified the man who was killed as Waseem Khalifa, 18, from Balata, the largest refugee camp in the West Bank.

No Israeli civilians were harmed and there were no casualties reported among security forces. An Israeli bus was damaged, but it may be a result of stone-throwing rather than live fire.

In June, Palestinian gunmen opened fire at hundreds of Jewish worshipers who arrived at the shrine , wounding three Israelis, including a commander of the IDF brigade securing the visit

2 View gallery Jewish worshippers during the June terror attack ( Photo: Nadav Goldstein, TPS )

Learning from June's incident, the military increased its presence around Joseph's Tomb, including snipers who were positioned around the holy shrine. And the Palestinian gunman who attempted to re-create the June attack was quickly neutralized by them.