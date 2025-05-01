Former hostage Mia Schem accuses Tel Aviv fitness trainer of drugging and raping her

Mia Schem, a survivor of Hamas captivity, has identified herself as the woman who filed a rape complaint against a well-known Tel Aviv fitness trainer, police and media reports said Wednesday.

Schem, who was abducted from the Nova music festival on Oct. 7 and released from Gaza during a hostage exchange , said she reported the alleged assault to police roughly six weeks ago. She claimed the trainer raped her in her home, potentially under the influence of a date-rape drug.

1 View gallery ( Photo: Yariv Katz )

The suspect, a prominent figure on social media, was arrested but released last month. Authorities said they did not have sufficient evidence to justify keeping him in custody. The investigation remains open.

According to details from the police investigation and a televised interview on Channel 12, Schem said the trainer entered her bedroom, where the alleged assault took place, despite her having previously sent him her address via text message. In initial police questioning, the trainer denied entering her room. However, during a confrontation earlier this month, he changed his version of events, saying he had entered while she was changing clothes in order to check the address to inform a third man who was expected to join them.

Police are also seeking testimony from that third individual, who left for the United States a day after the incident and has not yet been questioned.

During the confrontation, the trainer told Schem she had “ruined [his] life.” Schem replied, “I was dazed for three days because of you,” and asked him not to make eye contact. After he refused, an investigator instructed him to look away.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Schem pointed to five signs she said supported her account—three physical marks that appeared on her body after the incident and two additional indicators confirmed by medical tests. The trainer did not offer explanations for those findings but repeated, “I’m a good person.” At one point, he broke into tears and said, “I have a family.”

Schem said she continues to experience delayed flashbacks of the incident and that all of them involve the trainer. She claimed the memory gaps were consistent with the effects of a drug.

Police sources also confirmed that the trainer was questioned about a separate allegation published by the news outlet Ynet, in which another young woman accused him of harassment via disappearing text messages a year earlier. The woman said the trainer sent her unsolicited and sexually explicit messages, including, “I couldn’t stop staring at you during the workout,” and, “I’m dying to know what you’re like in bed.” She said she froze and was shocked by the abrupt change in tone.

The trainer’s attorney, Sassy Gez, denied all allegations. “He is an innocent man with no criminal record,” Gez said in a statement. “The complainant herself said during the confrontation that she ‘thinks it happened.’ The fact that he was released without any conditions proves that no rape occurred. The case will be closed soon due to lack of evidence.”

Israeli police declined to comment on the identity of the complainant but confirmed the investigation is ongoing.