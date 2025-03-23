Nova music festival massacre memorial becomes Israel’s most frequented site

With approximately 7,000 visitors daily, the Nova Music Festival memorial site at the Kibbutz Re’im parking lot has become the most visited site maintained by the Jewish National Fund (JNF) in Israel over the past six months.

In comparison, Ben Shemen Forest receives about 190,000 visitors per month, Nachal Hashofet has 180,000 monthly visitors, while the Masada National Park, managed by the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, sees an average of 17,000 visitors each month.

Meir Zohar, whose 23-year-old daughter Bar was murdered in the October 7 Hamas massacre, became the liaison between the bereaved families and the JNF, which took action to make the memorial more accessible.

“I started coming to the Nova site at Re’im during the shiva,” Zohar recounted. “At that time, families still didn’t know what had happened to their children. Each family placed a stone and created a memorial in their own way.” When Zohar placed his daughter’s photo at the site, he encountered one of the JNF’s managers. “He told me, ‘Forget the bureaucracy — let’s make this happen together.’”

Zohar took it upon himself to stay in touch with the families, and with the help of artist Amir Chodorov, efforts began to organize and improve the site, which had become a safety hazard. The JNF allocated 4 million shekels (about $1.1 million) to enhance the Re’im parking lot, while Chodorov volunteered his time and expertise to establish the memorial installations. With his assistance, the bereaved families created uniform commemorative plaques designed to withstand the elements — heat, cold and strong winds.

“In memorial sites worldwide, the state tells the story,” said Chodorov. “Here, the victims tell the story. It’s the opposite of any other memorial site. And what you see here is Israel’s finest—the best people, who were murdered. I’m committed to the families until the end. The site looks like an old photo album.” Chodorov, who also offers free training for tour guides, emphasized the importance of accuracy: “The worst thing is telling the story incorrectly.”

“This site holds immense national significance,” said Yaniv Maimon, director of the JNF’s southern region. “During the first year, families placed memorials according to what they could afford or envision. We wanted to create a respectful, accessible environment. When we partnered with the families’ representatives, the collaboration was excellent, and we were able to carry out the work on-site.”

“We’re writing history here,” Zohar added. “My dream is to establish a museum here, like Yad Vashem. I want the burnt cars and even the reinforced shelters to be brought here.”

JNF Chairwoman Yifat Ovadia-Luski told Ynet, “We approached Knesset lobbies about the memorial, but progress was slow. There is goodwill, but no official body has taken responsibility. They said 175 million shekels were allocated for memorialization, but time is passing, and no one is taking action. The site became chaotic. The country was at war, so I’m not judging — but the bereaved parents kept reaching out to us.

“We’ve created an open memorial site, planted a grove with the families, and recreated key elements of the festival, like the stage, the command post, the ambulance,” Ovadia-Luski continued. “This place is not just a memory of what happened — it’s a living testament to the resilience, unity and pain of Israeli society as a whole. The public’s need to remember and not forget strengthens our commitment to continue maintaining the site with the dignity it deserves.”