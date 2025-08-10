Holocaust survivor, 91, succumbs to injuries weeks after Iranian missile strike on central Israel

Holocaust survivor Olga Weissberg, 91, died at her home Saturday, nearly two months after being seriously wounded in an Iranian missile strike on the central Israeli city of Rehovot. She was laid to rest Sunday evening at the city’s cemetery.
Weissberg was injured June 15 when two ballistic missiles fired from Iran struck Rehovot in a predawn barrage. One missile hit the campus of the Weizmann Institute of Science, damaging buildings but causing no casualties there. Another landed in a nearby residential area, heavily damaging civilian buildings.
Thirty-seven people were hospitalized from the strike: two in serious condition, 12 in moderate condition and 23 with minor injuries. Nearly a month later, on July 13, Filipino national Leah Mosquera, 49, died of her wounds. On July 28, an 85-year-old man rescued in moderate condition from the rubble of his apartment also died after weeks of fluctuating health at Kaplan Medical Center.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The missiles struck just before 3 a.m., causing severe damage to several apartment buildings, shattering windows and damaging shops within hundreds of meters. Fires broke out in multiple locations. Search-and-rescue teams from the fire service, Home Front Command, police and the Magen David Adom ambulance service went door-to-door, evacuating residents, many still in pajamas, from damaged homes.
Col. Amir Ben David, commander of the Home Front Command’s Central and Jerusalem districts, said at the scene that one missile had scored a direct hit on a residential building, causing multiple floors to collapse.
Regular and reserve rescue forces, along with the national rescue unit, worked to clear the site and ensure all residents were accounted for.