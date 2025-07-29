Palestinian activist Awdah Hathaleen, shot and killed allegedly by Israeli settler, mourned

The atmosphere in the Palestinian village of Um al Kher in the South Hebron Hills is tense on Wednesday morning after Civil Administration forces arrived and demanded that a gathering at home of activist Awdah Hathaleen, who was shot and killed the previous day by a Jewish Israeli, disperse. “They won’t even let us hold a proper funeral,” social activist Osama Mahamra told Ynet.

The shooter is believed to be Yinon Levi, who was previously placed on the U.S. sanctions list due to alleged involvement in violent incidents against Palestinians in the West Bank. The sanctions were imposed during President Joe Biden’s term. The incident on Tuesday occurred when settlers, accompanied by IDF forces, attempted to continue excavation work that began months earlier within the village territory, uprooting trees and severing water and electricity lines. Residents who tried to protest were met with severe violence.

2 View gallery Awdah Hathaleen

Levi claims he opened fire at Palestinians who were throwing stones at him and other Jews. A hearing was held Wednesday to extend his detention, and Judge Chavi Toker ruled to release him to house arrest under supervision. He is suspected of reckless manslaughter.

Judge: Levi may have acted in self-defense

During the hearing, Aviad Belmas, the police prosecutor from the Samaria and Judea District, presented the police version: Levi and a minor had finished earthworks and were on their way to the settlement of Carmel when they were allegedly attacked with stones by a group of Palestinians. At some point, feeling his life and the minor’s life were in danger, Levi pulled out his pistol and fired—resulting in the death of a Palestinian standing nearby. Belmas claimed many investigative steps had already been taken but more were required due to concerns about obstruction of justice. He said the possibility that the shooting was in self-defense is being examined.

The prosecutor also noted that five Palestinians were arrested on suspicion of assault in the incident, as well as two foreign nationals suspected of attempting to dismantle cameras that recorded the shooting. “Some of their publications indicate an anti-Israel stance,” he said. Attorney Avichai Hajbi, representing Levi on behalf of the legal aid organization Honenu, asked whether what he called “anarchists” were also under arrest, and was told they were. Hajbi argued it must first be established whether Levi’s gunfire even hit the deceased, and whether there are clear forensic or medical findings. “Before discussing self-defense, we need to know if there’s a bullet in the body, entry and exit wounds,” he said. The prosecutor responded, “There is a doctor's testimony in the file.”

At the end of the hearing, Judge Chavi Toker stated that Levi’s claim of self-defense was supported by two objective witness testimonies. She added that the questions surrounding whether Levi’s gunfire caused the Palestinian’s death were reflected in the investigative material. She praised the police's work but said the risk could be mitigated by supervised release. Levi was released to full house arrest at the Har Shemesh farm.

“The respondent’s claim of self-defense is supported by two objective witness statements regarding the respondent,” she wrote in her decision. “Investigative actions were taken, and for that, the investigating unit should be commended. The primary reason for detention is dangerousness, which seems can be neutralized by conditional release. House arrest under full supervision at the Har Shemesh farm.”

'This Is policy, not an accident'

Awdah Hathaleen, a father of three, teacher and educator, was one of those interviewed in the Oscar-winning documentary 'No Other Land,' and according to director Yuval Abraham had assisted the filmmakers. His brother, Khalil Hathaleen, head of the village council, told Ynet: “The police report contradicts the truth. We agreed to an autopsy to ensure the murder is properly investigated—and the footage proves he was shot. The crime is clear.”

2 View gallery Yinon Levi ( Photo: Gilad Cohen )

According to family members, the shooter was an armed settler accompanying heavy machinery engaged in clearing Palestinian land in the village. The wounded did not receive immediate medical care, as a Palestinian ambulance was not allowed entry. Awdah was taken in critical condition to Carmel, just a kilometer away, then transferred to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva, where he was pronounced dead.

His brother, Ahmad Hathaleen, was moderately wounded when a settler pushed him with a bulldozer’s hammer. He was rushed to the government hospital in Masafer Yatta with injuries to the head and neck. Several other villagers were beaten and required medical treatment.

Nidal Younes, head of the Masafer Yatta council, strongly condemned the incident.:

“This was a cold-blooded killing—a teacher murdered inside his home, in front of soldiers and police, after settlers ran over his brother with construction equipment. It’s unspeakable injustice and cruelty. They’ve turned homes into war zones, he said, adding that the village lacks basic living conditions: “No reliable electricity, no running water—and now no security. This is a clear call to the world: Wake up.”

'They murdered my friend—I can’t accept it'

One of Hathaleen’s friends is musician and soccer broadcaster Shy Nobleman, who stayed with him for three days earlier this month.

“He hosted me at his home. A picturesque, beautiful village. They’ve lived there since the 1960s—kind, peaceful Bedouins. The moment I arrived, he said, ‘Feel at home,’ and gave me a bed, food, and drink—everything free of charge. He hosts visitors from around the world, including many Israeli Jews,” Nobleman said.

“There’s no electricity or water, but the warmth and generosity of the people, especially him, were overwhelming. Last night, I found out they murdered my friend. I was planning to visit again next week. A settler took a gun and killed my friend. I can’t process it," he said.

He added that Hathaleen "was a peace-seeker, a peace activist. He told me, ‘Make yourself at home, I have many Jewish friends—you’re like family here.’ A kind soul, always supportive and optimistic. He was an English teacher. Even had a friendship with the son of an extremist settler in the area. My heart is broken.”

Nobleman described harassment he witnessed. “While I stayed there, settlers came in on Shabbat, stood in the village and began praying loudly. One man walked around with a flashlight, shining it into windows to frighten the children. It’s all part of making life unbearable. They’re building nearby and trying to push them out. Despite it all, he remained hopeful and full of love," he said.

"I asked him about his Jewish neighbors in Carmel. He said he tried to build friendships—but the interest wasn’t mutual. Truly an inspiring person,” he added.

“This case must be treated as any act of terror. From what I understand, this killer is a terrorist. He’s known for harassing Arabs, even the Biden administration demanded action against him. If that’s true—he must face the maximum penalty. You can’t have double standards because he’s Jewish. We’re all human," Nobleman said.

"I find it hard to believe this was self-defense. Even if he was hit with a stone, you don’t draw a live weapon and start shooting people.”