No porn, no smoking, no animal abuse: Egypt launches public morality campaign

Egypt has launched a nationwide campaign aimed at improving public morality and correcting negative social and religious perceptions across the country, officials said Monday.
The initiative, titled “Correct Your Perceptions,” is led by the Ministry of Religious Endowments and involves cooperation with several government ministries and national bodies. The year-long awareness program addresses more than 40 issues including pornography, smoking and e-cigarette use, animal abuse, cheating on exams, violence against children, social media addiction, bullying, family disputes and water wastage.
In one campaign video, viewers are urged: “Every time you see something forbidden, you turn off the light in your heart.” The program also seeks to dispel religious misconceptions in an effort to promote social harmony.
Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly attended the recent official launch, though campaign materials had circulated online prior to the event. Supporters of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi back the initiative but critics see it as a tool to stifle dissent amid a broader crackdown on social media content creators accused of “immoral behavior” and “violations of public morality.”
Egyptian authorities have stepped up enforcement against TikTok and other platforms, arresting creators accused of violating public decency, a move that has drawn criticism from human rights organizations.
The campaign coincides with Egypt’s efforts to combat misinformation regarding its role as mediator in the Israel-Hamas conflict and its position on the Palestinian issue. President al-Sisi, during a visit to the Egyptian Military Academy last week, acknowledged social media’s dual impact, saying platforms can be useful if used responsibly but can also spread rumors and damage morale.
Al-Sisi described the destruction in Gaza as “unprecedented” and said Egypt remains committed to stopping the war, providing humanitarian aid and securing the release of hostages despite “campaigns and misinformation” targeting its role.
In late July, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry denied allegations related to the Rafah crossing, clarifying that Egypt has not closed the border and is not participating in a blockade of Gaza. The ministry noted the crossing is only one of several entry points to the Gaza Strip and affirmed Egypt does not prevent popular support for Gaza.
The “Correct Your Perceptions” campaign is part of a broader government effort to address social challenges and reinforce moral and religious values amid a complex regional and domestic environment.