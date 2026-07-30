‘The veterans influenced younger soldiers’: IDF weighs punishment for Givati walkout leaders

The officials said that one of the battalion’s companies refused to allow its container to be opened ahead of an equipment inspection. The container held the signs used in the hazing of the newer recruits that were broken by the battalion commander.

IDF soldiers protest ( Photo: Herzl Yosef )

“The battalion has just finished operational activity in southern Lebanon . The battalion commander went from container to container, and there was one container that the veterans refused to let him open. He insisted, and inside were symbols with ‘seniority’ slogans that do not align with the spirit of the IDF ," an official said.

“There is a kind of veterans-versus-young soldiers dynamic there. The battalion commander did not like it and removed everything related to seniority traditions. At that point, the veterans apparently influenced the younger soldiers and they all decided to leave. They put down their weapons and moved on. More than 100 soldiers left.”

The officials said that almost all of the soldiers have already returned, except for one veteran platoon. Givati Brigade Commander Col. Netanel Shamaka arrived at the battalion to speak with some of the soldiers.

The brigade is now expected to conduct inquiries into the incident, hear the soldiers’ claims and decide on disciplinary measures against those involved. Those considered the “leaders” of the incident will be tried by the brigade commander.

“Each soldier will be evaluated based on his role,” the officials stressed. “Anyone who did not take part in the incident will not be punished. There is also a difference between someone who was swept along and someone who led and incited others.

Gallery The broken signs ( Photo: Use under Section 27A of the Copyright Law )

“Emotions are running high. After many intense days of fighting and many achievements, the brigade is receiving this kind of reputation. The goal is to handle the incident properly, listen to the soldiers and make decisions.”

Dozens of soldiers from the Tzabar Battalion left the base Thursday afternoon while chanting, “All the officers to the Military Police Investigation Unit.” Brigade officers began driving around the area in an attempt to locate and return the soldiers. A senior military official later said that “many soldiers have begun returning.”

Several hours later, the battalion commander contacted the soldiers’ parents and told them that those who returned by 4 p.m. would not be punished. However, despite the IDF saying the equipment inspection would take place at 4:30 p.m., it was postponed.

“There is a high rate of soldiers returning and many of them have already returned to the base. An inspection will take place soon, during which we will be able to get a full picture and understand the exact numbers,” the military said at around 5 p.m.

Dozens of soldiers from the Tzabar Battalion leaving the base ( Photo: Use under Section 27A of the Copyright Law )

The battalion commander, who was accused of breaking and smashing the symbols, wrote to the soldiers’ parents:

“It is clear to me that you are aware of the incident of absence without leave by some of your sons. Those of you who know from your military service about hazing and seniority games between younger and older soldiers know how serious this incident is, and how many soldiers are harmed by violence and humiliation as a result.

“Therefore, I decided to break wooden signs of Satan, the Angel of Death and others, signs that represent exactly these things. I decided to remove the rest of the signs from the companies, except for a small number of signs, out of an understanding of their sentimental value.”

In one video from the incident, one of the soldiers is seen telling his fellow battalion members:

“I want to tell you that everyone is already old enough to know the consequences, and I am also aware of the consequences. I don’t know what they will do to us, and I don’t really care. If they interfere with a company that has been here for 40 years, or 40 years, with fallen soldiers in the company, and spit in our faces, then we don’t care about anything.

“I don’t think you can be a soldier like this. Do you think you can be a soldier like this?”