Syrian president in historic UN speech: Israel attacks continue, we remain committed to dialogue

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, marking the first speech by a Syrian leader at the forum since 1967. His remarks came against the backdrop of his statements about a possible security agreement with Israel and the gradual warming of relations between Syria and Western countries since he took power in December, following the fall of Bashar Assad’s regime.

“Israeli attacks on my country continue, and Israeli policy runs counter to international support for Syria,” al-Sharaa said, accusing Israel of trying to exploit the transitional period after Assad’s ouster. “Syria is committed to dialogue, and we call on the international community to stand with us in the face of these attacks and to respect our sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

2 View gallery Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa ( Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP )

He added that “the Israeli threats against our country have not ceased since Dec. 8, the day Assad’s regime was toppled. We rely on dialogue and diplomacy to overcome Israeli violations, and we remain committed to the 1974 agreement,” he said, referring to the disengagement accord that followed the Yom Kippur War.

Al-Sharaa is using his visit to New York for a series of meetings as part of his effort to gain legitimacy and international support for the complete removal of sanctions on Syria. “Syria has renewed its international ties, and we demand that sanctions be lifted in full,” he told the assembly.

His speech stirred excitement in Syria, where crowds gathered in public squares to watch on large screens. Syrians living in the United States assembled outside the UN building in New York to show support.

Less than 24 hours before the address, al-Sharaa attended a Middle East Institute conference on the sidelines of the UN gathering, where he warned that the absence of a security agreement with Israel could lead to regional instability. “We are not the ones creating problems for Israel,” he said before an audience of diplomats, journalists and business leaders. “We are afraid of Israel. We are worried, not the other way around.” Shortly before his remarks, U.S. envoy to Syria and Lebanon Thomas Barak said Syria and Israel were close to reaching a deal.

2 View gallery Syrians crowd outside the UN

“My visit to New York is a sign of Syria’s return to the international community,” al-Sharaa declared. “Any partition of Syria will harm neighboring states and undermine regional stability. The mistakes in Sweida were made by all sides, and our choice is reconciliation. Washington can help integrate the Kurds into Syrian forces. The security of neighboring states depends on Syria’s stability. Force alone will not bring Israel peace.”

The Syrian Foreign Ministry said the visit marked a “turning point” in U.S.-Syrian relations. Reports suggested that al-Sharaa might meet again with U.S. President Donald Trump, after the two held a historic summit during Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia in May.