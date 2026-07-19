US soldier killed in Iraq disposing of Iranian drone, CENTCOM says

A U.S. service member was killed in northern Iraq while disposing of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone, U.S. Central Command said Sunday, marking another American military death in the ongoing fighting with Iran.

CENTCOM said the service member was killed in action on Saturday during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance recovered from the drone. A second service member was wounded and is receiving treatment for what officials described as a minor injury.

An Iranian Shahed 136 attack drone ( Photo: AP )

The military did not release the identities of the casualties, saying it was withholding additional information until family notifications are complete.

The announcement came a day after CENTCOM disclosed that two U.S. service members were killed and a third was reported missing in Jordan following an Iranian attack on July 17.

In an update Sunday, the command said military personnel had located unidentified human remains at the attack site after an extensive search. The remains are undergoing forensic examination to determine whether they belong to the missing service member.