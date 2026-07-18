CENTCOM: 2 US troops killed, 1 missing after Iran attack in Jordan

Two U.S. service members were killed and another was missing after American and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks in Jordan, U.S. Central Command said Saturday.

CENTCOM said the troops were killed in action on July 17 during the attack. It did not disclose where in Jordan the incident occurred or provide further details about the circumstances.

An Iranian attack on Jordan, July 16, 2026

Four other U.S. service members were evacuated to hospitals in Jordan for treatment and have since been discharged, the military said. Additional personnel evaluated for minor injuries have returned to duty.

CENTCOM said it was withholding the identities of those killed until at least 24 hours after their families had been notified.

“Out of respect for the families, CENTCOM will withhold additional information, including the identities of the fallen warriors, until 24 hours after the next of kin have been notified,” the command said in a statement.

The status and identity of the missing service member were not immediately released.

The deaths come as fighting between the United States and Iran has intensified following the collapse of the ceasefire, with both sides exchanging daily strikes across the Middle East. U.S. forces have carried out a week of airstrikes targeting Iranian military infrastructure, surveillance sites, logistics hubs and transportation networks, particularly around the strategic Strait of Hormuz and the southern port city of Bandar Abbas .