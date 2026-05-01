IDF chief orders strikes on Hezbollah drone supply chain deep inside Lebanon

Two soldiers and a civilian were killed over the past week by Hezbollah’s explosive-laden first-person-view (FPV) drones, and Israel is changing course after restrictions imposed by the United States: IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has instructed Northern Command and the Israel Air Force to strike the production and supply chain of the FPV drones, including deep inside Lebanon.

Two soldiers and a civilian were killed over the past week by Hezbollah’s explosive-laden first-person-view (FPV) drones, and Israel is changing course after restrictions imposed by the United States: IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has instructed Northern Command and the Israel Air Force to strike the production and supply chain of the FPV drones, including deep inside Lebanon.

Two soldiers and a civilian were killed over the past week by Hezbollah’s explosive-laden first-person-view (FPV) drones, and Israel is changing course after restrictions imposed by the United States: IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has instructed Northern Command and the Israel Air Force to strike the production and supply chain of the FPV drones, including deep inside Lebanon.