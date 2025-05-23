Sinwar killed when IDF targets high-level Hamas meeting, is buried quietly, report

Mohammed Sinwar was killed in an Israeli strike on a high-level meeting of senior members of the Hamas military wing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing Arab and Hamas sources. Their deaths left a void in the terror group's leadership, according to the report.
The meeting was held in an underground tunnel in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, in a breach of Hamas security protocol, providing the IDF with an opportunity to hit a number of high-value targets, including Sinwar.
IDF strike on Khan Younis, Mohammed Sinwar
The precision and timing of the latest strike demonstrated Israel’s significant intelligence capability," the WSJ wrote, quoting their sources. "Sinwar was known to be particular about keeping a low profile, and only a handful of people usually knew about his movements or how to contact him. He operated largely behind the scenes, earning him the nickname “Shadow,” the Arab officials told the paper.
According to the report, Sinwar's body was found and removed from the ruins of the tunnel a day after the attack and he was buried in another tunnel, quietly. Hamas intended to give him a proper burial after the war.
The IDF has not yet confirmed officially that Sinwar was killed in the attack but Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israel had received indications that the Hamas leader was most likely dead.
