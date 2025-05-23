Sinwar killed when IDF targets high-level Hamas meeting, is buried quietly, report

on a high-level meeting of senior members of the Hamas military wing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing Arab and Hamas sources. Their deaths left a void in the terror group's leadership, according to the report.

The meeting was held in an underground tunnel in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, in a breach of Hamas security protocol, providing the IDF with an opportunity to hit a number of high-value targets, including Sinwar.

