Trump in 1st interview since shooting: 'I'm supposed to be dead'; doctor called it 'a miracle'

“I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead,” former US President Donald Trump said in the first interview he gave to the American media since the assassination attempt a little over a day ago. In an interview with the New York Post published Monday morning, Trump described the experience as "very surreal", and noted that the doctor who examined him In the hospital he said he "never saw anything like this."

According to the former president - who hopes to return to the White House and, after the historic photos of the attempted assassination continue to go viral, the chance of that has probably increased - the doctor "called it a miracle."

2 View gallery Donald Trump seen injured after an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania ( Photo: Evan Vucci/AP )

"I'm supposed to be dead," Trump asserted more than once in the interview with the New York Post, which is affiliated with the American right. “By luck or by God, many people are saying it’s by God I’m still here," Trump added. About the viral photo in which the wounded Trump is seen waving his fist, moments after the shooting, the former president said: "A lot of people say it’s the most iconic photo they’ve ever seen. They’re right and I didn’t die. Usually you have to die to have an iconic picture."

Trump said in the interview that he wanted to continue his speech after the shooting, but the Secret Service insisted that he be taken to the hospital. “I just wanted to keep speaking, but I just got shot," said Trump.

He said he appreciated the call from President Joe Biden, calling it “fine”, and said Biden was “very nice.” He suggested, without offering specifics, that the campaign between them could be more civil from now on, according to the Post.

Trump was hit by the shot in the upper part of his right ear, and according to the New York Post, "a small part" of it was torn and ripped off. He gave the interview to the newspaper while his ear was still bandaged, but the report stated that the former president's staff insisted that it not be photographed. The interview was conducted on his private plane en route to Milwaukee, where the Republican National Convention opens Sunday and where he will be officially announced as the party's presidential candidate.

2 View gallery Cover of the New York Post the day after an assassination attempt against Donald Trump

Trump told the newspaper that he believes he would have been killed by the shooting if he had not turned his head slightly to the right on stage at the rally in Pennsylvania, in order to read from a table displayed on a screen with data on illegal immigrants. At that very moment, as was well documented, the bullet was fired which, according to the newspaper, literally tore a small part of his ear.

In the interview, Trump thanked the Secret Service agents who rushed to protect him following the shooting and quickly eliminated the assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks - whose motives are still unclear - and said they acted heroically. As evidence of this, he showed the newspaper reporter a large bruise on his right hand. In the moments of the drama, he was recorded saying to the agents who jumped on him, "Let me take my shoes," and in an interview he explained that the shoes flew off his feet following the as the agents dove to protect him. “The agents hit me so hard that my shoes fell off, and my shoes are tight,” he said."

Watch the moment Trump gets shot at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania ( From Fox News )

The former president said in the interview that secret service agents eliminated the assassin "with one shot between the eyes. They did a fantastic job. It's surreal for all of us."

The assassination attempt on Trump happened on between Saturday and Sunday at 1:11 a.m. Israel time, which is seven hours earlier in the U.S., during an election rally held in Butler, Pennsylvania. Gunshots were suddenly heard and the former president was seen falling or crouching behind the podium. A commotion was created in the crowd behind him, and the Secret Service men rushed to cover him. Then Trump got up, bleeding from his ear and pumped his fist at the crowd as a sign of victory. Later, it was reported from his headquarters that he was shot in the ear. The shooter himself was killed by the Secret Service; he managed to kill a man sitting in the crowd and seriously injure two other people.