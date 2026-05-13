Iran hangs man accused of spying for Israel amid wave of executions

State media says Ehsan Afreshteh was trained by Mossad in Nepal and sold sensitive information to Israel before being hanged after the Supreme Court upheld his espionage conviction

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Iran hanged a man Wednesday after he was convicted of establishing ties with Israeli intelligence, the judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported.
Mizan identified the man as Ehsan Afreshteh and said he had been trained by Mossad in Nepal and sold sensitive information to Israel.
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שלט של עלי חמינאי שחוסל ב טהרן איראןשלט של עלי חמינאי שחוסל ב טהרן איראן
(Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS)
Iran’s judiciary said Afreshteh was arrested and tried on charges of espionage and collaboration with the “Zionist regime.” He was hanged after the Supreme Court upheld the verdict, Mizan reported.
The execution is the latest since the outbreak of the Middle East war, which began with a U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran on Feb. 28. Arrests and executions have increased in Iran since then.
On Monday, Iran announced the execution of an aerospace engineering student suspected of spying for Israeli and U.S. intelligence services.
Rights groups, including Amnesty International, say Iran carries out more executions than any country except China.
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