IDF kills Iran oil headquarters chief in Tehran strike

The IDF said Thursday it killed a senior Iranian commander in a strike in Tehran earlier this week, while also targeting a separate financial headquarters used to fund Iran’s military and allied groups across the Middle East.
According to the military, Jamshid Eshaqi, commander of the regime’s Oil Headquarters, was killed in a precision airstrike carried out by the Air Force based on intelligence. The unit was described as a central financial arm that channels revenue from oil sales to support Iran’s military operations.
The IDF said Eshaqi oversaw funding used to advance Iran’s military buildup, including ballistic missile production, as well as financing regional groups such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen.
In a separate strike Wednesday, the IDF said it hit a central headquarters of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Tehran used to manage budgets for security bodies and fund military operations and terror groups.
According to the military, the funds were used both to strengthen Iran’s armed forces and to support its regional proxies. The IDF said the funding contributed to the production of thousands of ballistic missiles and other weapons, and helped build up forces including the Basij, which it said has been used to suppress domestic protests.
The military also said the facility played a key role in transferring large sums to Iran-backed groups, adding that Tehran has sent tens of billions of dollars over the years to Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis.
The IDF said Iran’s military and the IRGC have long relied on oil revenues — often circumventing international sanctions — with dedicated structures established to manage and distribute those funds.
First published: 18:36, 04.02.26