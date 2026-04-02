IDF kills Iran oil headquarters chief in Tehran strike

, was killed in a precision airstrike carried out by the Air Force based on intelligence. The unit was described as a central financial arm that channels revenue from oil sales to support Iran’s military operations.

, was killed in a precision airstrike carried out by the Air Force based on intelligence. The unit was described as a central financial arm that channels revenue from oil sales to support Iran’s military operations.

The IDF said Eshaqi oversaw funding used to advance Iran’s military buildup, including ballistic missile production, as well as financing regional groups such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen.

The IDF said Eshaqi oversaw funding used to advance Iran’s military buildup, including ballistic missile production, as well as financing regional groups such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen.

The IDF said Eshaqi oversaw funding used to advance Iran’s military buildup, including ballistic missile production, as well as financing regional groups such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen.

In a separate strike Wednesday, the IDF said it hit a central headquarters of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Tehran used to manage budgets for security bodies and fund military operations and terror groups.

In a separate strike Wednesday, the IDF said it hit a central headquarters of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Tehran used to manage budgets for security bodies and fund military operations and terror groups.

In a separate strike Wednesday, the IDF said it hit a central headquarters of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Tehran used to manage budgets for security bodies and fund military operations and terror groups.