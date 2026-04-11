Report: talks between Iran and the US have started in Islamabad

Senior U.S., Iranian and Pakistani officials held face-to-face talks in Islamabad on Saturday, a Pakistani source said, bringing together Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner with Iran’s Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and Abbas Araghchi, as well as Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, in a rare direct meeting aimed at advancing ceasefire negotiations.
The talks mark a significant step in efforts to end weeks of fighting across the Middle East. Pakistani officials described the discussions as trilateral, with Islamabad playing a central mediating role.
Iran’s Fars news agency and state television confirmed the negotiations were underway, while a CBS News reporter also cited sources saying the talks had begun.
The negotiations aim to reinforce a fragile ceasefire and potentially lay the groundwork for a broader agreement to end the six-week conflict. Iran has set key conditions, including a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of frozen Iranian assets.
Iranian state media reported that Washington has agreed to unfreeze Iranian funds, though there was no immediate confirmation from U.S. officials. Iranian representatives are also expected to raise concerns over alleged ceasefire violations in Lebanon, where exchanges of fire between Israel and Hezbollah have continued.
Pakistan has positioned itself as a mediator, hosting the talks and engaging both sides at senior levels. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has met separately with the delegations and emphasized the importance of reaching a lasting agreement.
Security in Islamabad was tight, with roads sealed and movement restricted, as officials said the outcome could shape whether diplomacy prevents further escalation.