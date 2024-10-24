What I saw there: Testimonies from the Saturday that changed everything

On October 7, 2023, Israel witnessed one of the darkest days in its history. The brutal Hamas terrorist attack on Israeli communities left a devastating mark, forever changing the lives of those who survived.
Ynet has compiled a collection of testimonies from Israelis who lived through that horrific Saturday, providing a platform for their voices to be heard, their experiences to be remembered and their resilience to be honored.
The chilling testimonies from the Saturday that changed everything offer a deeply personal look into the trauma, courage and survival of those who endured the unimaginable. These firsthand accounts not only document the events of that day but also serve as a reminder of the human strength in the face of terror.
This collection ensures that the stories of October 7 remain a permanent part of history, serving as both a tribute to the victims and survivors and as a powerful reminder of the enduring human spirit.
'I couldn’t believe they’d hurt them in their pajamas'
Maya Desiatnik, the only surviving lookout from Nahal Oz, hid for six hours as terrorists stormed the base on October 7; amid gunfire and fire engulfing the war room, she escaped through a bathroom window, mourning her friends who didn’t survive
'I later found out I broke several bones,
but the adrenaline kept me going'
Itamar Or Luz vividly recalls the terror he faced at the Nova music festival, narrowly escaping as terrorists ambushed and killed many around him, including his friends; haunted by the violence and loss, he continues to struggle with the trauma, carrying the memories of that day with him constantly
‘We stormed the house and killed 3 terrorists,
but the residents were no longer alive’
Capt. A. was called on October 7 from leave to Kibbutz Be'eri, where he saw smoke and heard gunfire; inside, he found civilian casualties, including women and children; amid the chaos, between battling terrorists, he met a girl he couldn't forget
'You can’t handle that many bodies
and remain the same person'
Eli Turjeman worked tirelessly after the October 7 massacre, helping identify around 1,200 bodies; despite a decade of experience with disaster scenes, he was deeply affected by the scale and brutality, especially by the state of the bodies
'Hundreds of people were running in every direction,
and every few seconds, someone would fall'
Nova music festival massacre survivor Danielle Gelbaum vividly recalls the terrifying moments as thousands desperately fled while rockets and gunfire rained down around them
