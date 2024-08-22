Sderot, Ofakim say ready to participate in state ceremony for October 7

Following a protest by kibbutzim and other Gaza border communities against the government's intention to hold a ceremony commemorating the October 7th massacre in the south, Sderot and Ofakim expressed their willingness to participate in the ceremony.

The Sderot municipality said Wednesday night in a statement that "we will participate in any state event that remembers and commemorates those murdered and fallen in the war," while Ofakim stated that "if the city is chosen to hold the ceremony on its territory, we will do so with great respect."

2 View gallery Rocket attack on city of Sderot ( Photo: Amit Shavi )

At the same time, the office of Transport Minister Miri Regev, who was appointed to plan the ceremony, denied reports that the government is discussing canceling it, in view of the strong protest.

The full statement from the Ofakim municipality says that "on October 7, a grave tragedy befell the State of Israel and Ofakim. Terrorists loaded with weapons raided the city and began a terrible massacre, at the end of which 48 residents of the city were killed. That morning, dozens of Ofakim residents went out to fight, facing the murderers with unprecedented bravery. We are here and for them, all the commemoration and memorial events in the city will be dedicated to the city of Ofakim. and of the State of Israel."

Earlier Wednesday, other kibbutzim announced that they would boycott the ceremony, which will be pre-recorded and held without an audience. Kibbutz Nir Oz, with 29 members still held hostage n Gaza, said in a statement that: "We refuse to cooperate with a political ceremony that will be conducted by the government. While we are burying our dead who were murdered in the captivity of Hamas, it is not surprising that the Israeli government and its leader, who until today have avoided visiting Nir Oz, the kibbutz that was completely abandoned, hasn’t asked kibbutz members to participate in the ceremony. The setting for the ceremony is a reminder of the greatest failure that ever occurred in the State of Israel."

2 View gallery Kibbutz Nir Oz after October 7 ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

In the nearby Kibbutz Nirim they also announced that they would not be used as a fig-leaf for a state ceremony, and in Kibbutz Yad Mordechai they clarified that "we make it clear that we, like our neighbors, will not take part in the October 7 memorial ceremony in our current political format." Yad Mordechai saf it would hold a memorial rally on Simchat Torah eve - on October 24 - "in the spirit of the values ​​of Zionism and solidarity." The kibbutz added in a statement: "All surrounding kibbutzim and the families of the fallen are invited to participate."

On Wednesday morning the members of Kibbutz Kfar Aza also announced that they will not participate in the state memorial ceremony, and will hold a private ceremony.

They noted that 109 hostages, including five members of the Kfar Aza community, are still held in Hamas captivity. "The government along with all Israelis should concentrate all its efforts, day and night, to save the lives of the hostages and make due with lowering the flag to half-mast and observing a moment of silence, rather than holding grandiose events," Kfar Aza said in a statement.

"We mourn our dead, pray for our captives and the rest of the hostages and are working to rebuild our community. We will mark October 7 among our members, in the hope that we will be able to embrace members when they are freed from captivity."