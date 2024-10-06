Tamar's son fell in Lebanon; her husband was killed in a terror attack 5 years ago

Thousands, including friends and family, gathered Sunday at the Eli cemetery for the funeral of Captain Harel Ettinger, a commander in the Egoz unit of the IDF Commando Brigade, who fell on the eve of Rosh Hashana during a heroic battle fought by his unit in southern Lebanon.

His sister, Efrat, said in her eulogy: "How can you condense a life into a single page? How can you write anything about you? My soul is bound to yours. To me, you are coming back in a week or two. I’m waiting for you. Every time you called from some remote outpost with your soldiers and said, 'Send me recipes,' and you’d share a picture of some matbucha you’d made, I was amazed. When we were kids, you listened to songs about this land and the heroes who fought for it. We teased you, but it was in your heart. Whenever I wanted to set you up on a date with someone, you would say: 'I’m married to the army.'"

2 View gallery Efrat and Tamar Ettinger ( Photo: Alex Gamburg )

Captain Ettinger's father, Rabbi Achiad Ettinger was killed in a terrorist attack at the Ariel junction in the West Bank in March 2019. The rabbi fired at the terrorist after stopping his car and getting out, saving many civilians at the junction. "Your dedication and determination were the source of both your and Dad's strength," Efrat said. "What pride you must have up there – Dad must be beaming with joy, and now you’re catching up. You’re telling him all about our family and how we grew up."

"Harel, my beloved child, pure, humble and brave. God chose both your father and you, and He chose us, too, because He knows we have the strength, Harel’s mother, Tamar said. "He gave, gives and will continue to give us strength, joy and life. I am returning to You the pure soul You entrusted to Achiad and me 23 years ago. I’m returning the child You placed in my hands," she said. "I did my best to raise him with love and joy as much as I knew how, but I ask You, Master of the Universe, for redemption, mercy and kindness – that we may see Your compassion."

2 View gallery Captain Harel Ettinger

Lieutenant Colonel A., commander of the Egoz unit, addressed the Ettinger family: "We stand here today, stunned, struggling to come to terms with this tremendous loss. Harel fought a heroic battle in southern Lebanon, protecting his homeland, his soldiers, and his comrades with his own body. Harel, you’ve joined your father, who also rushed to confront terrorists five and a half years ago, not far from here."

The funeral of Captain Harel Ettinger ( Video: Alex Gamburg )

Regarding the heroic battle, Lt. Col. A. recounted: "When you heard there was fighting on the radio, you charged toward the conflict, leading your men. When you realized your comrades were in danger, you came to me and said, ‘I’m going to outflank them, take out the terrorists, and save my friends.’ You didn’t hesitate for a moment. You fought like a hero, risking your life out of true camaraderie and commitment to defending the homeland. In that flanking maneuver, you broke the terrorists’ position and prevented further casualties and losses. We will carry on your legacy, which will continue to inspire us all."

Ido, one of Captain Ettinger’s team members, also paid tribute: "My dear brother, from the moment we first met, I knew I was standing before someone special. For the first time in my life, I understood how it’s possible to be the best and still be humble and modest. You finished the officer’s course in the midst of the war, and from the very beginning, your soldiers admired you. It always bothered you that you weren’t fighting on the front lines – you told me, ‘Brother, I’m so happy that finally I’m doing something’ – and then you went into battle."

