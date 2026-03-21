Rockets from Lebanon damage buildings in northern Israel

Rockets fired from Lebanon damaged buildings in northern Israel on Saturday, including a direct hit on a structure in Safed, as air raid sirens sounded across the Upper Galilee and along the northern border.

About five rockets were launched toward Safed and nearby areas, triggering alerts in the city and a string of communities in the Upper Galilee. One rocket struck a building in Safed and caused damage, while the others were either intercepted or fell in open areas.

Building in Safed damaged by rocket fired from Lebanon ( Video: from social media )

The Magen David Adom emergency service said teams were dispatched to search locations where impact reports were received. There were no reports of injuries.

Later, additional sirens warning of rocket and missile fire sounded in the Upper Galilee communities of Alma and Rehaniya, as well as in Ma’ale Gamla and Had Nes in the southern Golan Heights.

1 View gallery Hezbollah rocket rocket impact in Safed ( Photo: Magen David Adom )

Earlier, alerts were activated in Metula and Kfar Yuval on the northern border after about 10 launches from Lebanon. One projectile hit a building, causing property damage but no injuries. The remaining projectiles were either intercepted or landed in open areas, according to the military’s standard response policy.