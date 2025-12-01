Family of Thai hostage: Sudthisak said he would soon be coming home for good

His mother On added: “We’re waiting for news. We’re receiving updates from the Israeli Embassy and from government offices in Thailand. They called us recently to update us on the situation—about Sudthisak and the other hostage who is still in Gaza. We are very grateful to the State of Israel for all the efforts to bring our son home, and to the Thai government for their work on his return. Please continue updating us if there is any more news. We are waiting here for any information about Sudthisak.”