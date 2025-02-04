'I didn’t see sunlight': Freed Thai hostages recall harrowing Gaza captivity

The five Thai hostages released from Hamas captivity during the third hostage handout in the cease-fire agreement with the terror group spoke to Thai media about their time in Gaza . Their family members, who waited 482 days for their return, began their journey to Israel on Monday to reunite with their loved ones.

3 View gallery Families of Thai hostages arrive in Israel ( Photo: Foreign Ministry )

Pongsak Tanna recounted being abducted on the morning of October 7, together with Bannawat Seathao, who was also released in the deal . "The two of us were together. We were kidnapped from different places but were put in the same vehicle. They brought two more people from elsewhere. We didn’t all meet. We were locked in a room the entire time, never went outside, didn’t see sunlight and didn’t see stars.

"Occasionally, we saw the light of a vehicle passing by the window. We showered once every four or five days and there was a guard with us 24 hours a day," he said. He added that later, an Israeli hostage was also held with them in Gaza.

In an interview with the Bangkok Post, Tanna described his release from captivity in Gaza as "a rebirth." He said that life in captivity was extremely difficult, but he never lost hope that he would one day be freed. He shared that thoughts of his family, especially his 15-year-old daughter whom he hadn’t seen for more than seven years, gave him the strength to survive.

Seathao said, "From the day I was kidnapped, I missed home in Thailand. We forced ourselves to eat just to survive and return home. We encouraged each other." He expressed gratitude to the Thai people for not giving up, for continuing to care about them and for demanding their release.

3 View gallery Thai hostages after being released ( Photo: ROYAL THAI GOVERNMENT/ROYAL THAI )

Thailand’s Labor Minister Phipat Ratchakitprakarn spoke from Bangkok with the freed hostages, who are currently being treated at Shamir Medical Center in Israel. He told Thai media the hostages are expected to be discharged from the hospital on February 11. He added that their return date to Thailand has not yet been set but promised to personally welcome them upon their arrival at the airport.

According to the freed hostages, during their captivity, they longed to eat "Som Tam" salad with fish sauce — a dish made from strips of green papaya, sometimes served with shrimp and crabs. They have already managed to enjoy this popular Thai dish since their release.

Wiwatchot, younger brother of Watchara Sriaoun, and Kami, the mother of Surasak Lamnau, left their home in Udon Thani province on Monday, heading to Bangkok and continuing on to Israel. The province’s deputy governor accompanied them to the capital, where they were issued passports and entry visas to visit their relatives who survived captivity in Gaza.

Wiwatchot, whose brother was photographed after his release with injuries to his mouth and missing front teeth, said, "The whole family is happy" that he is traveling to meet him. "Our parents are waiting in Thailand for Watchara to come home," he added.

3 View gallery Hostages' families interviewed before flying to Israel for reunion ( Photo: Ch7HDNews )

Lamnao’s mother shared how she waited for her son for over a year, expressing her longing for his return even as some claimed he had been killed. She continued to believe her son was alive.

Thai media also reported that the Social Security Administration is expected to pay the freed hostages approximately $15,500. In addition, they will receive a monthly payment of around $780. This information was confirmed by the Thai Ministry of Labor. The five hostages came to Israel from rural provinces in northern and northeastern Thailand and had worked in border communities from which they were abducted.

The five released Thai hostages are Sathian Suwannakham, Pongsak Thenna, Bannawat Seathao, Watchara Sriaoun and Surasak Lamnau. Despite their release, five other foreign hostages remain in captivity.