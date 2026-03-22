2 lightly wounded in Bat Yam, building partly collapses in Holon after Iran strike; sirens continue north

Missile fire from Iran continued Sunday, with seven launches reported since morning at different times toward Israeli cities. Five were aimed at central Israel, one at Eilat, and one toward the Be'er Sheva area.

In the afternoon, about four hours after 15 people were wounded by a cluster munition strike in Tel Aviv, another missile with a dispersal warhead hit the Tel Aviv metropolitan area.

Hit on a main road in central Israel

A building partially collapsed at one of the impact sites in Holon. Additional impacts were reported in Or Yehuda and Beit Dagan. Two people were lightly wounded at another site in Bat Yam.

A separate impact was reported on Route 44, where a fire broke out and smoke was seen rising into the sky. In addition, northbound lanes of Highway 4 were partially closed at the Holon East interchange after debris fell onto the shoulder.

The latest launch occurred around 3:06 p.m., four hours after the previous barrage toward central Israel, in which 15 people were wounded, including one seriously, three moderately and the rest lightly.

1 View gallery Holon

One of the wounded in the earlier strike was a 53-year-old man wounded in Tel Aviv’s Kerem HaTeimanim neighborhood, suffering blast injuries.

Tel Aviv driver after missile blast near car: 'I thought I was dead'

“I was in my car. I didn’t hear the early warning, and when I heard the siren I looked for a place to stop, but the light turned red,” he said from Ichilov Hospital. “Suddenly, there was a huge explosion. The windshield flew at me, and windows and pieces of the curb hit my head.”

Aked said he remained in his car in shock after the blast and shouted for help.

“I thought I was going to die. Everything was smoke. I touched my legs, realized I was alive and said, ‘Wow.’ I got out of the car, could barely walk, felt like I was collapsing. They brought me here. Now my head hurts and I can’t walk. I probably have a concussion.”

Alongside the Iranian fire, rocket barrages from Lebanon have continued.