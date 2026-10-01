Australian millionaire fashion heirs were on Flydubai terror flight

Steven and Carol Moss, a Jewish couple from Sydney, Australia, were aboard the Flydubai plane that was reportedly the target of a suspected terrorist attack , according to the Israeli Embassy in Canberra.

Steven’s father, Sam, was a survivor of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp. He helped establish the Australian clothing chain Katies, which was founded in 1956. Steven and Carol Moss inherited the fashion chain, which has since ceased operations. The couple once owned Australia’s most expensive home. Their Scottish-style mansion in eastern Sydney was sold in 2022 for $130 million.

Gallery Steven and Carol Moss ( Photo: According to Section 27A of the Copyright Law )

According to Australian media reports, the couple also sold another home in Sydney’s affluent Point Piper suburb. The property, known as the Edgewater Estate, was purchased in 1985 for $5 million and sold in 2020 for $95 million.

The Mosses have previously been described as “pillars” of Sydney’s Jewish community.

The couple have been recognized for their contributions to Jewish schools in Sydney and to Tel Aviv University. Holocaust survivor Sam Moss received an honorary doctorate from Tel Aviv University in 1990. He died in 2016 at age 90.

A day after the dramatic overpowering of the Omani co-pilot suspected of trying to bring down the plane, the four Israelis who intervened continued to recount the terrifying moments.

A Flydubai plane carrying then passengers from the attacked plane land at Ben Gurion Airport ( Photo: Yariv Katz )

Dr. Shota Musayev, the dentist who treated the Indian captain , said: “At first my wife tried to stop me, but I saw there were heroes there and I joined them.”

Yaniv Hayon, the plumber who helped stabilize the plane, addressed the mention he received from U.S. President Donald Trum p: “Not even in my dreams did I think he would talk about me.”

President Isaac Herzog spoke with the Israelis who displayed extraordinary bravery aboard the Flydubai flight and told them he intends to recommend that all four receive the President’s Award for Civilian Bravery .

The President’s Residence said in a statement that “the Israelis acted swiftly and decisively,” along with the Indian pilot, who fought the co-pilot and opened the cockpit door.

Herzog told the Israelis: “At a moment when the lives of so many people were in danger, you acted without hesitation, with courage, resourcefulness and an extraordinary sense of mutual responsibility. You risked yourselves to save others and prevented a terrible disaster. The entire world saw the beautiful and courageous face of Israeli society. I am proud of you and thank you on behalf of the State of Israel. I intend to bring the story of your heroism before the advisory committee for the President’s Award for Civilian Bravery and recommend that you receive the award.”

Tali Mans, the wife of Tzvika, also was recommended by the president to receive the award.

“The accounts received indicate that Tali played a significant role in responding to the incident and saving the plane’s passengers. When she heard the violence and commotion coming from the cockpit, Tali was the first to alert the passengers to what was happening and call for help, prompting the passengers who came to assist and overpower the attacker to spring into action," according to the President's Residence. “Even after he had been subdued, Tali continued to act calmly and resourcefully, calling on pilots who were in the rear of the aircraft to come to the cockpit and help regain control of the plane.”