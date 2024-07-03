No more than 3 people know where Sinwar hiding, report

No more than three people know where Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is hiding, according to a report in the Saudi-owned UK-based Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper on Wednesday, quoting officials in Hamas. They said his ability to remain out of site does not indicate an inability to communicate with other members of his terror group.

The Hamas officials said Sinwar was current on all matters discussed in the negotiations for a cease-fire in Gaza and had been considering and commenting on every initiative raised. "He even consults with Hamas leaders abroad in various ways and after the killing of Ismail Haniyeh's sons in an IDF strike last month, Sinwar called to support him."

2 View gallery Yahya Sinwar ( Photo: EPA )

They did not specify whether or not Sinwar had direct communications with senior members of Hamas. "Only two or three people know where he is, assist him in communicating with others and provide for his needs," according to the Asharq Al-Awsat report.

The Hamas officials would not confirm whether Sinwar had survived attempts on his life during the war and did not say if IDF forces neared his hideout. They would also not reveal whether he was hiding above or below ground. "The occupation forces have been unable to find the top leaders of Hamas but tried to assassinate some of them. Some were wounded and others survived unscathed," they said.

2 View gallery IDF shows Sinwar and family in an underground tunnel in Gaza ( Photo: IDF )

This is not the first report that claims Sinwar was in communication with senior members of Hamas. The Wall Street Journal published some of his communications last month including messages revealing he was likely surprised by the results of the October 7 massacre.