Body of missing Israeli found in Canada after month-long search

The body of Ilya Rachitsky , an Israeli resident of Ofakim in southern Israel, was found near the city of Whistler in western Canada after a month-long search, his daughter Veronika confirmed.

Rachitsky, 65, drowned in the Cheakamus River after being swept away by the current during a hike. His body was discovered following 30 days of intensive search efforts involving rescue teams and numerous volunteers.

1 View gallery Ilya Rachitsky ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

The Israeli had traveled to Canada to visit family but was forced to extend his stay due to the ongoing conflict with Iran. He disappeared on July 1 around 5 p.m. while hiking on a marked trail he had walked multiple times during his visit, family members said.

Searchers immediately launched efforts that night after finding his clothing and personal belongings along the riverbank. Witnesses reported seeing someone matching his description in the water near the Riverside Trailhead, though the individual appeared unresponsive.

His daughter Maria said Ilya and his wife Irina had planned to return to Israel in June, but their flight was canceled. “If the flight hadn’t been canceled, Dad would have been home,” she said.

Search efforts in Canada ( Video: Facebook )

With the body now recovered, the family is seeking assistance to arrange a proper burial. In a statement, they described Ilya as a proud Israeli citizen and devoted family man who lived in Ofakim for over a decade. They said he was a writer and artist who spent precious time with family during his visit.