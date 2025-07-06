Israeli man stuck in Canada since Iran war goes missing

Authorities and volunteers are searching for 65-year-old Ilya Recickij of the southern Israeli town of Ofakim, who went missing Tuesday afternoon on a hiking trail near Whistler. Recickij had extended his and his wife’s trip to Canada after return flights to Israel were canceled due to the war with Iran.

Last seen around 5 p.m. July 1 on a hiking route toward MacLaurin’s Crossing, Recickij regularly walked the trail but never returned this time. His clothing and personal items were found near the Chikamus River, a site known for strong underwater currents, authorities reported.

Searches after Israeli man missing in Canada ( Video: from Facebook )

Local witnesses echoed the concern. “They said they saw someone matching his description in the water near Riverside Trailhead,” said Timofei Recickij, who flew to Canada from Israel after his father’s disappearance. “They believe he was swept away and didn’t answer their calls.”

Search teams include dozens of volunteers — Jewish, Israeli and locals — coordinated with the RCMP search-and-rescue team, the Israeli embassy and the Federation of Canadian Jewish Organizations. Efforts involve foot searches along the riverbanks and trails, kayak patrols in key water areas and drone and helicopter flyovers.

Timofei and his sister-in-law Irina, who remains in Canada, are overseeing the onsite search efforts. The family is also supported by the GoColors charity’s Friends Rescue unit, which has been assisting since the search began.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Whistler RCMP or the Israeli embassy in Ottawa.