Houthi missile sends Israelis to shelters on Shabbat eve

launch toward Israel. The IDF reported shortly following the alarms that the threat was intercepted successfully. Operations at Ben Gurion Airport, including liftoffs and landings, were halted.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol," the military said in a statement.

, failing to sound sirens but halting Ben Gurion Airport's operations for a short time. Senior Houthi official Hezam al-Assad posted on his X account in Hebrew shortly after the attempted strike, saying, "We will not abandon Gaza.

