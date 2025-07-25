Houthi missile sends Israelis to shelters on Shabbat eve

IDF reports successful interception after Iran-backed terror group continues attacks against Israeli territory; launch comes one day after failed strike attempt

Sirens sounded across central Israel and the Dead Sea area on Friday following a Houthi ballistic missile launch toward Israel. The IDF reported shortly following the alarms that the threat was intercepted successfully. Operations at Ben Gurion Airport, including liftoffs and landings, were halted.
"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol," the military said in a statement.
The launch comes one day after a previous attempted Houthi attack fell short of Israeli airspace, failing to sound sirens but halting Ben Gurion Airport's operations for a short time. Senior Houthi official Hezam al-Assad posted on his X account in Hebrew shortly after the attempted strike, saying, "We will not abandon Gaza.
"We will not remain silent while its children starve under the siege. Zionist Jews – you will not achieve security while our people in Gaza face mass extermination before the world's eyes. The blood of Gaza cries out – and we will be where we need to be."
First published: 21:43, 07.25.25
