Houthi missile falls short of Israeli airspace; Ben Gurion Airport briefly halts flights

Iran-backed Houthis launch a ballistic missile toward Israel which falls short and fails to trigger sirens, prompting temporary flight suspensions at Ben Gurion Airport

Ynet|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Gaza war
Israel
Houthis
Ben Gurion Airport
Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis launched a ballistic missile against Israel late Wednesday, which fell on the way before entering the country's airspace, sparing siren alerts from being sounded. Landings and takeoffs at Ben Gurion Airport have been halted as a safety precaution before being reporened shortly after.
Senior Houthi official Hezam al-Assad posted on his X account in Hebrew shortly after the attempted strike, saying, "We will not abandon Gaza. We will not remain silent while its children starve under the siege. Zionist Jews – you will not achieve security while our people in Gaza face mass extermination before the world's eyes. The blood of Gaza cries out – and we will be where we need to be."
2 View gallery
הפגנות חות'ים בתימןהפגנות חות'ים בתימן
Houthis in Yemen
(Photo: Mohammed HUWAIS / AFP)
The launch comes two days after a previous strike attempt, which also fell short of target. The IDF said the projectile failed to reach Israeli territory and did not trigger air raid sirens. No casualties or damage were reported, though Ben Gurion Airport temporarily halted flights, delaying several arrivals from international destinations.
The attacks followed an Israeli airstrike Monday on Yemen’s Hodeidah port—the first in two weeks—targeting Houthi infrastructure reportedly used to facilitate missile and drone attacks on Israel and regional shipping lanes.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
2 View gallery
הפגנות חות'ים בתימןהפגנות חות'ים בתימן
Houthis in Yemen
(Photo: Mohammed HUWAIS / AFP)
According to the IDF, the strikes hit engineering equipment, fuel tanks, vessels, and other assets the Houthis were rebuilding for military use.
The IDF described Hodeidah as a key conduit for Iranian weapons smuggled to the Houthis, who are backed by Tehran. The military said its strike aimed to disrupt the rebels' operational capabilities and prevent further attacks on Israeli and allied targets.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""