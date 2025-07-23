Houthi missile falls short of Israeli airspace; Ben Gurion Airport briefly halts flights

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis launched a ballistic missile against Israel late Wednesday, which fell on the way before entering the country's airspace, sparing siren alerts from being sounded. Landings and takeoffs at Ben Gurion Airport have been halted as a safety precaution before being reporened shortly after.
Senior Houthi official Hezam al-Assad posted on his X account in Hebrew shortly after the attempted strike, saying, "We will not abandon Gaza. We will not remain silent while its children starve under the siege. Zionist Jews – you will not achieve security while our people in Gaza face mass extermination before the world's eyes. The blood of Gaza cries out – and we will be where we need to be."
The launch comes two days after a previous strike attempt, which also fell short of target. The IDF said the projectile failed to reach Israeli territory and did not trigger air raid sirens. No casualties or damage were reported, though Ben Gurion Airport temporarily halted flights, delaying several arrivals from international destinations.
The attacks followed an Israeli airstrike Monday on Yemen’s Hodeidah port—the first in two weeks—targeting Houthi infrastructure reportedly used to facilitate missile and drone attacks on Israel and regional shipping lanes.
According to the IDF, the strikes hit engineering equipment, fuel tanks, vessels, and other assets the Houthis were rebuilding for military use.
The IDF described Hodeidah as a key conduit for Iranian weapons smuggled to the Houthis, who are backed by Tehran. The military said its strike aimed to disrupt the rebels' operational capabilities and prevent further attacks on Israeli and allied targets.