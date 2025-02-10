Yarden Bibas discharged from hospital, says won't heal as long as family remains in Gaza

Yarden Bibas was discharged Monday from Sheba Medical Center after completing all necessary medical evaluations, roughly a week and a half after being freed from Hamas captivity.
His family emphasized that while his release is a step forward, the journey to recovery remains incomplete. "The road to healing is still long, and it won’t truly be whole until Shiri, Ariel, Kfir and all the hostages are back home," the family said in a statement, referring to Yarden's wife and two young sons who were abducted separately on October 7 and remain in Gaza. "Yarden is determined to fight for their return and feels obligated to do everything in his power to ensure no one is left behind."
The Bibas family expressed deep gratitude to Israel’s security forces and the medical team at Sheba for their "professionalism, dedication and sensitivity" throughout Yarden’s care. They also thanked the Israeli public for "the overwhelming support and warm embrace during these difficult days" and requested that both the public and the media respect their privacy to allow Yarden time and space to heal.
'Help me bring back the light'
On Friday, Bibas issued his first public statement since being freed, expressing anguish over the fate of Shiri and the boys. "Sadly, my family hasn’t come back to me yet. They are still there. My light is still there, and as long as they are there, everything here is dark," he said. "You helped bring me home—now help me bring back the light to my life."
In a message released by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum on his behalf, Bibas described his ordeal and the dramatic contrast upon returning to Israel. "On October 7, 2023, I was kidnapped from the State of Israel. On February 1, 2025, I returned to a different country," he said. "I always knew that in times of disaster, the people of Israel unite. But I never realized just how much."
"I want to thank the entire nation, everyone who stood by me and my family," he continued. "I appreciate the strength you gave to my loved ones. I’ve heard about everything you did for me and my family, and the word ‘thank you’ isn’t big enough to express my gratitude."
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Addressing IDF soldiers directly, Bibas called them "heroes," saying simply, "Thank you."
He urged Israelis to continue fighting for the return of all hostages, including one of his closest friends. "They have families, partners, children and friends waiting for them at home. Let’s do everything possible to bring them back. Please, don’t stop. Keep fighting until everyone is home," he pleaded.
Bibas also issued a personal appeal to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "Now I’m speaking in my own words—no one dictated this for me: Bring my family back. Bring my friends back. Bring everyone home."
Last Saturday, Bibas was freed after 484 days in Hamas captivity, alongside fellow hostages Ofer Calderon and Keith Siegel. During his helicopter flight to Sheba Medical Center, he posed for a photo with his father, Eli, and his sister, Ofri, holding a handwritten sign: "I want to thank all of Israel for your support and help. My family told me how hard you fought for me. I deeply appreciate it—it is not taken for granted."
Bibas also took a moment to wish his grandfather, Yechiel, a happy 90th birthday. "Happy birthday, Grandpa," he said.