Mossad: Hamas expanding terror network across Europe

The Mossad intelligence agency revealed Wednesday the scope of Hamas’ operations in Europe, disclosing that the group has built a terror network across the continent using operatives based in Turkey.
In a rare public statement, the Mossad said its close cooperation with European intelligence and law enforcement services has thwarted attacks and led to the discovery of weapons stockpiles and arrests of suspected terrorists.
According to the statement, joint efforts with European agencies recently disrupted Hamas cells planning attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets. Counterterror operations in Germany and Austria resulted in multiple arrests and the seizure of weapons caches intended for use “on command” to target civilians.
One such operation took place in Vienna in September, where Austrian security and intelligence service DSN uncovered a weapons stash containing handguns and explosive devices. Investigators linked the cache to Mohammad Naim, the son of senior Hamas political bureau member Bassem Naim, a close associate of Hamas leader in Gaza Khalil al-Hayya.
“The involvement of the organization’s leadership in Qatar in advancing terror operations is not being revealed for the first time,” the Mossad stated. “Senior Hamas figures continue to publicly deny any connection as part of an effort to shield the group’s image in the international arena.”
The investigation revealed that in September, Mohammad Naim met with his father in Qatar — a meeting Israeli intelligence believes may indicate official Hamas backing for terror plots in Europe. The Mossad noted that such denials “could signal a loss of control by the leadership over rogue operatives.”
The probe is also examining the role of Hamas operatives in Turkey, which has long served as a key hub for the organization’s international activity. One prominent suspect, Burhan al-Khatib, was arrested in Germany in November after previously operating from Turkey.
European intelligence agencies have reportedly broadened their crackdown on Hamas beyond security enforcement, moving to address the organization’s fundraising and radicalization efforts through associated charities and religious institutions. Authorities in Germany recently took steps against such entities believed to be fronts for Hamas activity.
The Mossad emphasized that since Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel, the group has intensified efforts to establish sleeper cells and terror infrastructure abroad, mirroring the model used by Iran and its proxies. The spy agency said it remains actively engaged in disrupting “dozens of attack plots” worldwide, reaffirming its ongoing commitment to protecting Israeli and Jewish lives across the globe.