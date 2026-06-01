Hezbollah signals 'full and immediate ceasefire' as Israel delays Beirut strike at US request

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has conveyed to the Trump administration that Hezbollah is prepared to enter a full ceasefire with Israel immediately, according to Berri’s senior adviser, Ali Hamdan, who spoke to Axios.

Hamdan said Berri passed the message Sunday through U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa, offering to guarantee Hezbollah’s compliance with a comprehensive halt to fighting.

1 View gallery ( Photo: IDF, REUTERS/Amir Cohen, REUTERS/Jessica Koscielniak )

The proposal comes as tensions in Lebanon have sharply escalated, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz threatening strikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut’s Dahieh district following repeated fire toward northern Israel.

An Israeli official later said Israel had postponed its planned strike in Beirut’s Dahieh district at Washington’s request, after the U.S. asked Israel to give its ceasefire effort more time. The comment followed an earlier Israeli account that the planned strike had been coordinated with the Americans, raising the possibility that the threat of action in Dahieh was intended to pressure Hezbollah into halting its fire.

According to Axios, the Trump administration had floated a narrower arrangement over the weekend: Hezbollah would stop firing at northern Israel, and Israel would refrain from striking Beirut. Hamdan said Berri rejected the limited scope of that proposal and instead pushed for a broader ceasefire covering land, air and sea.

“Why a partial ceasefire? Let’s have a full ceasefire,” Hamdan quoted Berri as saying.

An Israeli official told Axios that Hezbollah had signaled readiness for a full ceasefire without making an immediate Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon a condition. However, a source familiar with the matter said U.S. officials told Berri they doubted Netanyahu would agree.

Berri, a veteran Shiite political leader with close ties to Hezbollah, has long served as an intermediary in matters involving the group. U.S. and Israeli officials, however, have questioned whether he can ensure Hezbollah’s adherence to any agreement. Hamdan said Berri maintains a channel to Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem, who remains in hiding.

“We are sure Hezbollah will commit to a total ceasefire. We think it will be more productive. We know time is running out,” Hamdan told Axios.

A U.S. official told Axios that Washington stood by its earlier criticism of Berri’s response to the partial ceasefire proposal, which the official had described as disappointing.

The United States has pressed Israel for weeks to avoid striking Beirut as part of efforts to prevent a wider escalation. But a U.S. official told Axios on Sunday that Washington does not expect Israel to absorb continued attacks on civilians by a terrorist organization.

Netanyahu and Katz said Monday that Hezbollah’s headquarters in Dahieh would no longer remain beyond Israel’s reach if rocket fire continued. The IDF later issued an Arabic-language warning calling on residents of the district to leave for their safety, saying it would strike Hezbollah targets there if fire on Israeli communities persisted.

The Lebanon front is also feeding into the broader U.S.-Iran diplomatic track . Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported Monday that Tehran had suspended indirect exchanges with Washington through mediators because of Israeli operations in Lebanon.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X that Israeli actions in Lebanon violated the U.S.-Iran ceasefire and warned that the United States and Israel would bear the consequences.