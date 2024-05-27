EU to pressure Israel to align with ICJ ruling on Rafah operation

The European Union (EU) said Monday it intended to increase pressure on Israel to halt its operation in Rafah, hours after a strike in which two senior Hamas operatives were eliminated, alongside Palestinian claims saying several civilians died as a result.
EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell noted Israel is continuing its operations in Rafah despite the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordering to halt it immediately on Friday, and added EU member states will discuss how to implement the court's decision.
Borrell made his statements shortly before a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, asserting that the ICJ’s decision must be implemented. After Borrell spoke, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said he would ask Spain's partners in the EU to officially support the UN high court’s decision and demand that Israel comply with its rulings.
“I am going to ask the other 26 partners to declare the backing of the International Court of Justice and its decision, and also, if Israel continues to pursue against that opinion of the Court, we would try to take the right measures to enforce that decision,” he told reporters in Brussels.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also addressed the IDF operation in Rafah in light of the ICJ’s decision, saying the order was binding and must be respected. She added, "No Israeli hostage will be freed if more people now have to shelter in tents. International humanitarian law applies for all, also for Israel's conduct of the war.”