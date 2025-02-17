Families of hostages are marking 500 days of loved ones in captivity

At the Knesset, the families are participating in Knesset discussions and sharing information about the condition of their relatives. In the Health Committee, which began at 9:00 a.m., the Ministry of Health has revealed new details about the condition of the returned hostages and their treatment. Dr. Hagar Mizrahi, head of the Medical Division at the Ministry of Health, said: "We have seen the difficult pictures of people who have lost weight throughout this period. I must point out that it is not only those who are visible to the eye, there are also those who appeared to all of us to be fine - and I cannot say that they are fine until their tests are conducted at the hospital, and only then can I say what their condition is."