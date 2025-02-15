Hamas and Islamic Jihad stage propaganda event ahead of hostage release in Khan Younis

Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) are preparing a highly choreographed release of three Israeli hostages in Khan Younis , with a stage already set featuring propaganda banners in broken Hebrew, according to footage published in Arabic media on Saturday morning.

Dozens of Hamas and PIJ operatives were seen gathering at the site, which prominently displays images of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem alongside Hamas footage of the October 7 attacks on Israeli communities and clashes with Israeli forces. One banner references U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed evacuation plan for Gaza , declaring: "No migration except to Jerusalem."

Live: Sagui Dekel-Chen, Yair Horn and Alexander 'Sasha' Trupanov released from captivity





The sixth round of the hostage-prisoner exchange deal will see Sagui Dekel-Chen, 36, Yair Horn, 46, and Alexander “Sasha” Trupanov, 29, freed. The three men were kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz and have been held captive for 498 days in Gaza.

The location of the handover ceremony appears to have been carefully chosen to showcase the destruction in Khan Younis, allegedly just feet from the house of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was killed in a clash with Israeli forces last October . Flags of Arab states that have opposed the displacement of Gazans have also been displayed at the site.

8 View gallery Hamas terrorists at site of hostage release in Khan Younis, Gaza ( Photo: REUTERS/Ramadan Abed )

8 View gallery ( Photo: REUTERS/Ramadan Abed )

8 View gallery ( Photo: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled )

Trupanov, a 29-year-old from Tel Aviv, was kidnapped while visiting his mother Yelena and grandmother Irena Tati with girlfriend Sapir Cohen at Kibbutz Nir Oz. His father, Vitaliy Trupanov, was murdered in the October 7 attack. His mother, grandmother and girlfriend were freed in the November 2023 hostage exchange, but Sasha remained in captivity, held by PIJ.

Russia had been actively lobbying for Trupanov’s release, as he holds Russian citizenship, and Hamas had assured the Kremlin he would be freed.

8 View gallery Alexander “Sasha” Trupanov, Yair Horn and Sagui Dekel-Chen

PIJ released a new video of Trupanov on Friday , purportedly showing him walking and fishing on a beach in Gaza. However, previous propaganda videos showed him pleading for food and water under clear signs of duress.

"A year that I have been here in captivity, a year in which there is a shortage of food and water, no electricity," Trupanov said in an earlier video. "Please, please, don’t forget about us. Go out and demonstrate."

Brothers Yair and Eitan Horn were both abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz, where Eitan had been visiting from Kfar Saba. Their mother, Ruthie Horn, has spent nearly 500 days awaiting news of their fate.

While Yair, 46, is set for release on Saturday, Eitan, 38, remains in captivity, as he is not included in the first phase of the release deal.

In the lead-up to the exchange, Ruthie said she tried to shut out the noise of the media: "I don't listen, I don't hear, it's not healthy. I just hope that this time things will happen. That Bibi [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] will fix what hasn't been done yet—and bring them all home."

8 View gallery The stage in Khan Younis

As she prepares to reunite with Yair, she remains focused on the son still missing: "I'm waiting for both my children to be here," she said. "We've thought about what to bring him, what to do, but honestly, it's different for us—because I'm still waiting for both my boys."

Dekel-Chen, 36, from Nir Oz, is expected to experience a deeply emotional reunion—meeting his newborn daughter for the first time.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

During the attack on October 7, 2023, Sagui’s wife, Avital, was seven months pregnant. She hid in the safe room with their two daughters, Gali and Bar, while Sagui was abducted. Before being taken, he told his wife there was no way to survive, as no Israeli forces had arrived to defend the kibbutz.

In the 498 days since, Avital gave birth to their daughter, Shahar, who is now over a year old.

On Friday afternoon, Avital shared a post on social media featuring her and their daughters , playing together at home. "Updating everyone—Daddy is coming home," she wrote. In the video, their middle daughter, Gali, excitedly shouts, “Daddy!” when asked who is returning.

Dekel-Chen was known for walking barefoot and working in Columbus, a convenience store built into a bus. His daughter Bar recalled: "He’s really sweet and such a good dad. He always wears torn shirts and never wears shoes. I love going with him to the store because it’s fun there, and you can eat candy."

In exchange for Sagui, Sasha and Yair, Israel will release 369 Palestinian prisoners, including 36 convicted of crimes serious enough to have received life sentences.

Among those set for release: Ahmed Barghouti, former aide to the Fatah secretary-general in the West Bank; Mohammed Sharaia, a Palestinian Authority police officer who murdered Israeli officer Moshe Dayan in 2002; Mansour Muqada, who murdered Dr. Mordechai Shafir in 2001; and Samir Aite, who orchestrated a terrorist attack that killed Moran Amit in 2002.