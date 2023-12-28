IDF names three soldiers killed in Gaza, Drone targeting golan thought to originate in Syria

The IDF on Thursday, named three of its soldiers who had died in battle in Gaza. Major Dvir David Fima, 32, Captain Neriya Zisk, 24 and Sergeant first class (res.) Asaf Pinhas Tubul, 24.

The men were killed in fighting in central and southern parts of the Gaza Strip and the military said two others were seriously hurt.

Security forces clashed with Palestinian rioters early on Thursday in the area of the West Bank city of Ramallah and according to Palestinian reports at least one man was killed.

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) urged the UN late on Wednesday, to enact its resolution passed last week and urgently increase the humanitarian aid to Gaza where he said civilians were in increasingly dire condition.

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar kept his plan to attack Israel secret from all but two close associates and even the political leadership of the group residing outside Gaza, was kept in the dark .

According to a report in Le Figaro, Hassan Nasrallah was informed of the Hamas attack on October 7 half an hour in advance. Saleh al-Arouri a senior Hamas official who resides in Beirut was told of the pending assault and relayed the information to the Hezbollah leader who was reportedly angered that Iran had not notified him of the Hamas plan.

Le Figaro wrote in its report the Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and the head of the group's military wing Mohammed Deif were furious that Nasrallah did not use Hezbollah's full force after the attack on southern Israel and sent an angry letter to that effect. Head of Hamas's political bureau Ismail Haniyeh, even flew to Tehran to urge the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to join the war but was refused.

For the first time since the start of the war, an attack drone exploded on the Golan Heights on Wednesday evening and was located by IDF troops , having caused some damage but no injuries. Pro-Iran militia In Iraq claimed responsibility for dispatching the drone.

Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said earlier the IDF's first mission is to ensure the safe return of residents of the Galilee to their homes after being evacuated since the start of the war . "The IDF and within it the Northern Command are in a state of very high readiness. So far, the campaign here has been managed correctly and meticulously, and it must continue this way. We will not return the residents without both security and a sense of security," Halevi said on a visit to the border.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to arrive in Israel next week to discuss the war in Gaza, Axios reported on Wednesday . Blinken's visit comes amid more a more public dispute with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over plans for Gaza after the war. The secretary is also set to visit Jordan, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Hamas must agree to a prisoner swap a senior Egyptian diplomat told Saudi media on Wednesday claiming the terror group was taking Egyptian pressure on the matter seriously. "Hamas must enter a new agreement and use the cease-fire to reorganize its internal affairs and pressure Israel to end the war," he said.

At least three Hezbollah launched drones crashed at the Israel Lebanon border near the Sheba Farms on Wednesday afternoon causing no injury . In response the IDF began an attack on the terror group's targets in South Lebanon.

Earlier, some 18 rockets were fired from Lebanon in a barrage to the Western Galilee and eight of them were intercepted, according to the IDF. The IDF spokesman said that other launches were not intercepted "according to policy" and that the military attacked the sources of the fire toward the area of Rosh Hanikra. The IDF also announced overnight an Air Force fighter jet attacked a Hezbollah military site in Lebanese territory. In addition, it was reported, in the morning IDF forces attacked "additional areas in Lebanese territory."

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was no different from Adolf Hitler and likened Israel's attacks on Gaza to the treatment of Jewish people by the Nazis. He also criticized Western support for Israel.

His comments provoked harsh responses in Israel. Netanyahu said Erdogan was not in a position to preach morality after he commits genocide of the Kurdish minority and has jailed a record breaking number of journalists.

The spokesman for Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corp, Ramadan Sharif, said on Wednesday that the Hamas attack on October 7 was "one of the reactions to the assassination of Qasem Soleimani," but Hamas later denied this and said that the reasons for the attack were "the dangers threatening the Al-Aqsa Mosque." The Hamas statement reads: "We have repeatedly emphasized the motives and reasons for the operation – primarily the threats to the al-Aqsa Mosque. We also confirm that all Palestinian resistance actions come in response to the presence of the occupation and its ongoing aggression against our people and the holy places."