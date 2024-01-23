Israeli TikToker who flaunts his affluence on social media gets robbed





Robbers take elevator to Yoni Cohen's house





The Jerusalem police continue to investigate the robbery of a luxury car which belongs to Yoni Cohen, a businessman in the field of Bitcoin, real estate and a Tiktok influencer. The robbery ended with one of the suspects seriously injured, after he ran over a policeman and was shot. According to the police, the suspects arrived at Yoni Cohen's house in the Holyland Park building complex in Jerusalem while dressed as Wolt couriers, tied him up for two hours and escaped with his luxury car.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

"They came to my house in the morning dressed as Wolt delivery guys. At first there was one but then came three more and joined him," says Cohen. "They confronted me and tied me up in the room with cable ties. They asked where the money and watches were, and asked me to go into my bank account and transfer money to their account. At the time, my wife and my 9-month-old daughter were at home, they also tied up my wife, the baby was left alone in the crib."

2 View gallery TikTok businessman recalls frightening robbery

According to Cohen: "They were very frustrated that they didn't find anything. I told them: 'There is no money.' They found Rolex boxes, asked me where are they and I said they are not here. They took the keys to the Audi, went down to the parking lot, tried to get out and almost ran over the guard. Before they left the house, they kicked me into the bomb shelter. I managed to crawl to the door, reach the neighbor and call the police."

Cohen often flaunts his lifestyle on social media, which includes driving luxury cars and owning luxury watches. "I think this has something to do with my posts on social networks, they were mainly looking for money," he said. "It seems strange to me that Wolt people would knock on the door, but I thought my wife had ordered food. For some reason I opened the door, and this is what happened. I gave a detailed statement to the police for hours. I did not imagine that such a thing could happen. I was with my pregnant wife and the child at home, it was a lot of pressure."

2 View gallery Footage of robbers in elevator going to rob Cohen