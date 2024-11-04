IDF says 2 female soldiers attacked by settlers, US furious over West Bank violence

The IDF reported on Monday that "several Israeli settlers attacked two female IDF soldiers at an illegal West Bank outpost. The soldiers received medical attention on the scene and the attackers fled, prompting security forces to launch a manhunt. The IDF condemns any violence against its soldiers and will continue working to maintain order in the West Bank."
Earlier, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller opened his daily briefing with a statement condemning Jewish settler violence in the West Bank. “It is incidents like this in the past that led us to impose sanctions, and we certainly will be looking at this one, as we look at others to see if the government of Israel takes steps to impose accountability and if they don’t know [we’ll be looking at] what we might do on our end,” Miller said.
“It is critical that the government of Israel deter extremist settler violence and take measures to protect all communities from harm in accordance with its international obligations,” he added.
During the night, unknown assailants reportedly set fire to at least 19 Palestinian vehicles in the city of al-Bireh, near Ramallah. Two buildings were also damaged and the police and Shin Bet have launched an investigation into the incident.
According to local residents, the arson was carried out by "armed settlers," and the Palestinian Authority has called on the international community "to pressure Israel to halt violations against Palestinians."
Miller noted, "I have no new sanctions to announce today but incidents like these have prompted us to impose sanctions in the past. If the Israeli government doesn’t take steps to prosecute those responsible, we’ll consider what actions we can take on our end and we’ve made this clear to the Israeli government."
He also mentioned reports of "extremist settlers setting 20 Palestinian cars on fire in the West Bank. When the owners attempted to extinguish the blaze, the settlers fired at them."
Miller added that the U.S. is very concerned by such incidents and similar reports of escalating violence from extremists in the West Bank, including attacks on people, vehicle arson, property damage, siccing dogs on individuals and preventing olive harvesting.
" These violent actions cause immense human suffering for Palestinians, they threaten Israel’s security, make the realization of a two-state solution more difficult, and undermine the prospects for peace and stability throughout the region,” he said.
The U.S. has already imposed sanctions on settlers and organizations during the ongoing war for violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, citing that Israel hasn’t done enough to enforce the law in these areas. The UK and the European Union have also joined in applying these sanctions.
