IDF warns of imminent strike on Yemeni ports

The military's Arabic-language spokesperson issues a warning for evacuations from Ras Isa, Al Hodediah and As-Salif ports; Yemeni media says strikes underway, but no Israeli confirmation

Yemeni media reported on Sunday evening that Israeli strikes took place on ports in the Hodediah governance following an IDF evacuation order to those sites. The affected ports are Ras Isa, Al Hodediah, and As-Salif. Israel did not confirm that an attack had begun.
In an urgent statement, IDF Arabic-language spokesperson, Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee said: “Warning to all those present at the sea ports under the control of the Houthi terrorist regime: Ras Isa Port, Al Hudaydah Port and As-Salif Port.
הודעת פינוי של דו"צ בערבית לנוכחים בנמלי המשטר החות׳י ראס עיסא, חודייה וסאליףהודעת פינוי של דו"צ בערבית לנוכחים בנמלי המשטר החות׳י ראס עיסא, חודייה וסאליף
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
"This is an urgent and important warning. Due to the use of these ports by the Houthi terrorist regime for their terrorist activities, we urge anyone at these ports to evacuate immediately and stay away until further notice.”
The IDF emphasized that failure to evacuate could put individuals at risk, adding: “Remaining at the ports until further notice endangers you.”
The evacuation order comes after air raid sirens sounded across central Israel on Friday afternoon following a missile launch from Yemen. The IDF confirmed that the missile was successfully intercepted by the Arrow 3 defense system.
Flights to Ben Gurion Airport, including some operated by El Al, were delayed or diverted after air raid alerts were triggered at the airport. In response to the security situation, a number of international airlines extended their cancellations of flights to Israel.
The Magen David Adom ambulance service reported that a woman sustained injuries while rushing to a shelter during the alert. No other casualties were reported.
