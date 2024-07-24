US House speaker blasts Harris for skipping Netanyahu speech

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson criticized Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday for her planned absence from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a joint session of Congress.

"It's outrageous to me and inexcusable that Kamala Harris is boycotting this joint session. This a historic moment, it's an important moment for the country, the gravity of this situation can not be overstated. And yet, Kamala Harris will abandon her seat," Johnson, who initiated the speech, said.

3 View gallery US Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Mike Johnson ( Photo: AFP )

Sources speaking to the Washington Post on Tuesday cited scheduling difficulties as the reason for her absence.

In Harris's place, Maryland Senator Ben Cardin (D) will preside over the session, after Sen. Patty Murray of Washington also declined.

The event comes amid recent public clashes between Netanyahu and President Joe Biden over the war in Gaza, despite Biden's unprecedented support for Israel following the Hamas massacre on October 7.

The White House has reportedly attempted to distance itself from Netanyahu's visit, with officials privately denying involvement in the invitation extended to the prime minister.

3 View gallery US President Joe Biden ( Photo: SAUL LOEB / AFP )

Biden, who had originally planned to be in Texas during the special congressional session, has shown significant support for Israel, traveling there to offer solidarity and providing weapons and intelligence to assist in the war and defense against Iran.

Netanyahu was invited to address Congress by both Republican and Democratic leaders. A spokesperson for Harris emphasized that her absence should not be over-interpreted, noting that she has a prescheduled event and will meet with Netanyahu during his visit .

Several Democratic lawmakers are expected to boycott Netanyahu's speech, reflecting growing concerns over his open conflict with the Biden administration and his handling of the war in Gaza.

While some members of Congress remain torn between their commitment to Israel's security and their criticism of Netanyahu's tactics, Republicans have largely united in support of the prime minister, with Johnson even threatening to detain anyone who attempts to disrupt the event.

3 View gallery Pro-Palestinian rally on Capitol Hill ( Photo: AFP )

Meanwhile, Capitol Police arrested more than 200 protesters who took over the central area of the Capitol building in protest of Netanyahu's upcoming speech on Wednesday.

The protest was organized by Jewish groups Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow. Among those arrested were rabbis, descendants of Holocaust survivors, students, Israelis and Americans.

Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan called Capitol Police after protesters banged on his office doors and attempted to break in, causing him and his staff to barricade themselves inside for several minutes.