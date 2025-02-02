More Hamas cruelty: Keith Siegel forced to write 'thank you' letter to his captors

Not just 'gift bags' and 'release certificates': In a letter circulated online, the hostage released from captivity Saturday allegedly confessed to Hamas and wrote 'Those guarding me during this period took care of all my needs,' it read; But the Hostages and Missing Families Forum clarified: 'The terrorists who held him forced him to write them a detailed letter of thanks, this is another example of Hamas' cruelty'