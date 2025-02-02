More Hamas cruelty: Keith Siegel forced to write 'thank you' letter to his captors

In a letter distributed online by Hamas, Keith Siegel - who was released Saturday from captivity in Gaza - allegedly thanked the terrorists who held him for 484 days. "I was treated well by them," he allegedly wrote.
But a statement from the Hostages and Missing Families Forum clarified that "the Hamas terrorists who held Keith forced him to write them a detailed letter of thanks. This is one example of many of the cruel and cynical conduct of the Hamas terrorist organization and the urgency of returning all the hostages to Israel."
"To the Qassam fighters, my name is Keith Siegel and I am from Kfar Aza. I was a prisoner in Gaza from October 7, 2023 until January 2025," the letter began. The release date was not specified, and it is possible that the letter was dictated by the terrorists a few days before - when it was not yet clear when Siegel would be released.
According to the letter that Siegel was ordered to write: "My guards during this period took care of all my needs, food and drink, medicine, vitamins, eye drops, a blood pressure measuring device and more. They also made sure I got a doctor's checkup when I felt unwell for a long time. The guards considered my needs and responded to my requests regarding nutrition, eating habits and more. They made sure I had food that suited my health needs."
"I think the Israeli government did not do what it needed to do to reach a deal and thereby return the hostages and end the war that caused many casualties and unnecessary damage on both sides. I wish and hope for peace soon. To the fighters who guarded me during this period, I would like to say thank you," the letter also said.
Siegel said upon his return that he was forced to eat meat despite being a vegetarian, and that he ate it when it was given to him since he received very little food. The last time he ate before he was released was Friday afternoon.
This letter joins the cynical "release certificates" that Hamas distributes to released hostages as a kind of receipt for the prisoners, including murderers, who are being released from Israeli prisons in the cease-fire and hostage return deal. To all those released so far, Hamas has distributed so-called "gift bags," which in some cases also included a map of the Gaza Strip; Siegel was given an additional "gift bag" to pass on to his wife, Aviva Sigal, who was released in the deal more than a year ago.