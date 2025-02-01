'Dad, you’re a hero!': Keith Siegel's emotional homecoming from Gaza captivity

Israeli American hostage Keith Siegel returned to Israel on Saturday after 484 days in Hamas captivity, reuniting with his family in an emotional meeting at Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv.

Siegel, who was released at Gaza’s seaport, was transferred to Israeli security forces and documented smiling and waving before crossing into Israel.

Keith Siegel meeting with his family at the hospital

After undergoing an initial medical evaluation at a reception center near Gaza, he was flown by helicopter to the hospital, where he walked out wrapped in an Israeli flag alongside his wife, Aviva, who was freed in a previous hostage release deal.

Ignoring a wheelchair offered to him, Siegel waved to the crowd as Aviva tearfully exclaimed, "He looks good!" Their daughter, Shir, shared a celebratory message on social media: "Our dad is home!!!" In video footage from the hospital, Siegel’s children embraced him, saying, "Dad, you made it! You're amazing for surviving!" to which he replied, "You are the amazing ones."

Family members described their relief and gratitude. "Finally, we can breathe again," said Siegel’s nephew Gil. "It feels like a dream. We’re waiting for the hug we’ve missed for so long." The family prepared Siegel’s favorite meal—pancakes—for his return. "This will be his first treat, but the real gift is the huge hug from all of us," Gil added.

The family also vowed to keep fighting for those still held in Gaza. "This is not over until the last hostage comes home," said Siegel’s nephew, Itay, who noted that another relative, Elia Cohen, remains in captivity.

Siegel arrives at the hospital with his wife Aviva

Former hostage Emily Damari, who was freed last month , watched Siegel’s release with Shir, writing on Instagram: "What a moment of true joy. We won’t stop until Gali, Ziv and all the hostages are home," referring to Gali and Ziv Berman, who were abducted from Kfar Aza.

Siegel was abducted from Kibbutz Kfar Aza on October 7 and was released quietly compared to the chaotic handover of hostages in previous days. He was briefly placed on a stage at the transfer site, where he waved while wearing a cap. Hamas handed him two plastic bags, with reports suggesting one contained belongings for his wife, Aviva.

In a statement, the Siegel family expressed overwhelming gratitude. "At this moment, our father sets foot on Israeli soil, and we are overwhelmed with indescribable emotion. After 484 long, terrifying days filled with immense worry, we can finally breathe. We thank the Israeli and U.S. governments for making this deal happen—one that prioritizes human life and Jewish and Israeli values."

The statement also called for continued efforts to bring back all remaining hostages. "Our father was cruelly taken from his home, and today he returns. As citizens, it is our duty to ensure that every hostage is brought back—those still alive to their families and those murdered to be laid to rest on Israeli soil."

Siegel arrives at the hospital





Ahead of his release, Aviva Siegel was visibly emotional as she prepared to reunite with her husband for the first time since her own release. "The big day has arrived! I’m so happy, happier than I could ever be," she told her daughter Shir in a video message. "I’m ready with everything. I’m going!" Shir responded with excitement: "See you with Dad!"

The hostages’ reception center at Re’im saw another emotional reunion earlier in the day when Jordan Bibas and Ofer Calderon were also freed. Israel is set to release 183 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the hostages under the fourth phase of the cease-fire deal.

'Words can’t describe the joy we feel'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Office welcomed the release of Siegel from Hamas captivity, saying, "The Israeli government embraces the return of Keith Siegel. His family has been informed by the relevant authorities that he has joined our forces. The government, along with all security agencies, will continue to support him and his family."

Friends from Kibbutz Kfar Aza gathered to watch Siegel’s release. Mor Yitzhak (Pitsu), one of his longtime friends, recalled, "We met at Ruhama’s clubhouse and watched Keith’s release together—it was incredibly emotional. Keith had pre-existing medical conditions, so Aviva was worried about whether he would survive without proper treatment. We’ve known Keith since he moved to the kibbutz—he’s a quiet, introverted person. We were closer to Aviva because our daughter used to work with her after school and admired her as a caregiver."

Siegel's family watching his release





Yitzhak noted that Siegel appeared to be in relatively good condition. "Keith has always been thin, and I didn’t notice anything unusual," he said. "He looked pale, unshaven and unkempt, which is unlike him—he was a salesman and always well-groomed. I was afraid I’d see him in worse shape. Words can’t describe the joy we feel. But for the Kfar Aza community, we’re still waiting for Gali and Ziv. Over 70 people remain in Hamas captivity, and every passing day makes their situation worse."

Hagai Horowitz, another resident of Kfar Aza, described the relief of seeing the helicopters arriving in the morning. "So much happiness for the Siegel family. Keith is a dear man returning home. Now, our hearts are with Gali and Ziv—we must do everything to bring them back."

Two of Siegel’s friends, Hila Sagiv and Ora Lavi, prepared a welcome sign and waited for his arrival near Re’im. "We’re here for Keith, so that even for a moment, he sees us and feels the warmth—that he knows we’ve been waiting for him," they said.

"We imagine our first reunion and going back to our favorite restaurant. We know recovery will take time." Ora added, "When Aviva came back, I made signs and got ready, but I missed the moment. Today, I’ve been here since 8 a.m.—I won’t miss it this time."

Siegel handed over to IDF forces





Keith Siegel, 65, was abducted from his home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza alongside his wife, Aviva. She was freed in November 2023 after 51 days in captivity. Following her release, Aviva recalled that during their time in captivity, when Hamas filmed them, Keith told her not to cry so their children would see her as strong.

However, in April 2024, Hamas released a video showing Siegel alongside fellow hostage Omri Miran, visibly distressed and crying. His daughter Shir explained, "I felt like this was his way of showing us how much he was struggling and asking us to get him out already."

On Friday, Shir posted an emotional video embracing her mother. "Dad is on the list—he's coming home!" she exclaimed.

Keith Siegel immigrated to Israel from the United States at the age of 21 and worked as an occupational therapist. In December 2024, while he was still held captive in Gaza, his mother passed away.