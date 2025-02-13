Hamas confirms hostage release to proceed under cease-fire agreement

Hamas has reaffirmed its commitment to the Gaza cease-fire agreement and the scheduled release of hostages on Saturday, three days after it unilaterally suspended the deal citing alleged Israeli violations, Palestinian sources told Arabic media on Thursday.

The terrorist group has conditioned the next phase of hostage releases on Israel ensuring the continued flow of humanitarian aid beyond Saturday.

Heavy machinery and caravans making their way to Gaza through the Rafah border

The statement comes after footage surfaced showing dozens of caravans waiting to enter the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing, along with numerous tractors—aligned with Hamas' demand to allow heavy equipment for clearing debris. However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office denied reports that Israel had agreed to allow heavy machinery into Gaza.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said Thursday that the government remains committed to securing the release of all hostages.

"Our top priority is the release of the hostages. We will not blink, and we will not back down," Katz said at a tree-planting ceremony marking the establishment of a new neighborhood in the southern city of Arad. "From here, I am heading to another meeting with all IDF command units, where the prime minister will also participate. We are preparing to act with full force. If the hostages are not released, we will respond with strength in Gaza and wherever necessary."

The Israeli National Public Diplomacy Directorate issued a directive to government ministers reinforcing the country’s stance on the hostage deal. The directive stated that "the cease-fire in Gaza is conditional on the deal’s implementation: If Hamas does not release hostages by Saturday afternoon, the IDF will resume intense military operations."

3 View gallery Heavy machinery and caravans making their way to Gaza through the Rafah border

Israeli officials reiterated that Hamas must uphold its commitments under the cease-fire agreement but did not specify how many hostages are expected to be freed in the upcoming phase.

The directive also condemned Hamas for its treatment of hostages, saying the recently released captives exhibited signs of severe mistreatment. "The condition of the three hostages freed last Saturday highlights the inhumane conditions in which they were held and the unbearable cruelty of Hamas," the statement read. "Israel takes these disturbing images seriously, recalling dark periods in history, and will not let this stand."

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

According to Israeli estimates, 76 hostages remain in Gaza, both alive and deceased. "The State of Israel has a moral and ethical obligation to bring them all home—every last one," the statement concluded.

The announcement follows a call from U.S. President Donald Trump demanding the immediate release of all remaining hostages, warning that those still in captivity "do not have much time left."

3 View gallery The remaining 17 hostages set for release in first phase of hostage deal ( Photo: Courtesy of the families )

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reinforced Trump's stance, saying, "If Hamas fails to uphold the agreement on Saturday, we will return to the situation we were in months ago—Hamas will be destroyed, and Israeli forces will move in to resolve the issue."

Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad held talks with a Hamas delegation in Cairo on Wednesday. According to the Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, the meeting was described as "positive," with both sides reaching an understanding on humanitarian aid provisions necessary to facilitate the completion of the deal.

A similar report aired on Egypt’s Al-Ghad channel overnight, claiming Egyptian mediation had brought Hamas and Israel closer to resolving outstanding issues. The report said Hamas confirmed its commitment to the deal, and an agreement was reached to allow additional aid into Gaza, including caravans for displaced residents. The number of aid trucks entering northern Gaza is also expected to increase.

Hamas-affiliated Quds Network reported that 801 aid trucks entered Gaza on Wednesday, marking the highest single-day delivery since the cease-fire began. Of those, 231 trucks were directed to northern Gaza, including 139 via the Erez crossing and 92 through Zikim, while the remaining 570 entered through the Kerem Shalom crossing.

3 View gallery Protesters in Tel Aviv call for release of hostages ( Photo: AP Photo/Oded Balilty )

Under the cease-fire agreement, Israel had committed to allowing 600 aid trucks per day into Gaza, meaning Wednesday’s deliveries exceeded the quota by 201 trucks. Hamas previously claimed that Israeli delays in permitting the entry of shelters, tents, and caravans for displaced Palestinians were among the reasons it temporarily halted the hostage deal.

An Egyptian official said Wednesday that the parties were "close to an agreement" and that Israel had committed to increasing the supply of tents, shelters, and heavy equipment into Gaza. New images released Thursday showed dozens of caravans and tractors waiting at the Rafah crossing, pending approval to enter.